Basketball: Isaiah Austin’s Philippines audition gets off to flying start in China

Isaiah Austin gets to the basket for Chooks-to-Go in their FIBA Asia Champions Cup win over BC Astana in China. Source: FIBA

ISAIAH Austin’s Philippines adventure got off to an ideal start as he made a big contribution on both ends of the floor to help Chooks-to-Go to victory over BC Astana.

Chooks-to-Go, representing Philippines at the FIBA Asia Champions Cup in Chenzhou, China, got their campaign off to a positive start with a 73-65 win over the Kazakhstan team.

Austin, viewed as a potential replacement for Andray Blatche as Gilas’ naturalised player, lived up to his billing with 17 points, 18 rebounds and an outrageous six blocks.

The 23-year-old – a projected NBA first-round pick in 2014 before being diagnosed with a genetic heart disorder – was cleared to play earlier this year.

He is looking to rebuild his career in the Philippines – and has even been discussed in terms of one day fulfilling his NBA dream.

For now, he is eager to make a positive impressive for Chooks-to-Go in China – and has set the tone to achieve that with a fine opening performance.

The American only hit 33.3 percent of his field goals but was a colossus in defence, grabbing 17 of his 18 boards in defence.

Chooks-to-Go trailed 40-29 at one stage – but closed out the game comfortably enough, K Ravena scoring 22 points.

In the other matches on the opening day of competition Chenzhou Olympic Sports Centre, China Kashgar – also known as Xinjiang Flying Tigers – beat Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai 96-43.

Dacin Tigers, of Taiwan, beat India’s ONGC 94-62, while Thailand’s Mono Vampire beat Sareyyet Ramallah of Palestine 102-100 in a thriller.