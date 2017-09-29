Bali encourages tourists to continue visiting as 135,000 evacuated from Mt Agung

A helicopter, one of three carrying officials including President Joko Widodo, is seen flying near Mount Agung, a volcano on the highest alert level, from Penataran Agung Lempuyang temple in Karangasem Regency on the resort island of Bali, Indonesia September 26, 2017. Source: Reuters/Darren Whiteside

BALI’S tourism department on Thursday issued a letter reassuring travellers about the their fears about the Mount Agung’s imminent eruption, as some 135,000 people have been evacuated from their homes near the volcano.

“The island is safe except for areas around Mount Agung. We urge tourists to continue visiting,” the letter said, noting that flights were operating normally.

The transportation minister said on Wednesday that Bali-bound flights could be diverted to 10 airports across the country in case of an eruption.

Some tourists, however, were having second thoughts about their holiday plans after several countries, including Singapore and Australia, issued travel advisories warning of the risk from the volcano.

Volcanic tremors and billowing white smoke have caused alarm in the last few days, prompting the evacuation of tens of thousands of villagers who farm near the mountain.

The national disaster management agency has housed evacuees in tents, school gyms, and government buildings in neighbouring villages.

While there are plentiful stocks of food, water, medicines, and other supplies, evacuees fear they are in for a long wait that could disrupt their livelihoods.

One farmer said he was worried that lava flows could destroy his house and farm.

“If my house is destroyed I don’t know how to restart my life. I don’t know where my kids will sleep and all I can do now is pray,” said Gusti Gege Astana, 40.

Officials also noted there are around 30,000 cattle within the danger zone around the volcano, and efforts are being made to move the livestock as it is an important source of income for many residents.

Indonesia has nearly 130 active volcanoes, more than any other country. Many of these show high levels of activity but it can be weeks or even months before an actual eruption.

Ash clouds from volcanic eruptions have disrupted tourism in Bali and other parts of Indonesia in recent years. Hundreds of domestic and international flights were disrupted in 2016 when a volcano erupted on Bali’s neighbouring Lombok island, sending columns of ash and debris into the air.

A version of this story originally appeared on our sister website Travel Wire Asia. Additional reporting by Reuters.