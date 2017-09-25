Andre Villas-Boas to learn his fate ahead of Shanghai SIPG’s big night

Shanghai SIPG take on Urawa Red Diamonds in the first leg of the AFC Champions League semi-finals this week. Source: Shutterstock.com

6 Social Buzz

ANDRE Villas-Boas is set to learn his fate ahead of his Shanghai SIPG side’s Asian Champions League semi-final clash with Urawa Red Diamonds, following his latest brush with Asia’s football authorities.

The former Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur boss is under investigation by the Asian Football Confederation’s disciplinary committee after his outburst that followed his team’s dramatic quarter-final win over Guangzhou Evergrande.

The Portuguese coach may have to watch his team face Urawa from the stands at Shanghai Stadium on Wednesday.

SIPG squandered a 4-0 first-leg lead in the quarter-final, before defeating Guangzhou on penalties.

Despite his team’s triumph, Villas-Boas slammed the AFC over the standard of officiating across both matches.

SEE ALSO: Football: Guangzhou engineered car accidents to disrupt Shanghai SIPG, says Villas-Boas

“Zhang Linpeng should be suspended from this game, because he used his elbow in the first game and he’s not suspended because the committee of ethics and discipline at AFC did not judge an elbow as violent conduct,” said Villas-Boas.

“This is the greatest achievement for SIPG ever, because it’s against a club that is dominating the AFC.”

Villas-Boas also accused Guangzhou of orchestrating minor car accidents along his team’s route to the stadium in order to frustrate their journey.

A decision on whether Villas-Boas will be punished and, if so, the sanction he will face will be made ahead of Wednesday’s match.

He has been in trouble throughout his first season working in Asian football.

He served a two-game ban in the Chinese Super League earlier this year after questioning the eight-match suspension handed down to SIPG’s Oscar.

On Friday he was sent to the stands for repeatedly questioning refereeing decisions as SIPG defeated Beijing Guoan to close the gap on leaders Guangzhou.

In-form SIPG are playing their first ACL semi-final, having lost in the quarters last year.

They or Urawa will face either Iran’s Persepolis or Al Hilal of Saudi Arabia in the final in November. – Reuters.