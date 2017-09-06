6 Asian politicians caught watching porn

US POLITICIAN Ted Cruz is shaking up the Internet over some social media activity by his verified Twitter account in the wee hours of Tuesday morning: He liked a tweet from an account named “@SexuallPosts”.

As its name goes, @SexuallPost is a Twitter account that posts NSFW content, i.e. porn videos. The tweet Cruz had liked contained a short 2 minutes-plus video clip showing showed a blonde “MILF-y” woman (played by actress Cory Chase) who touched herself after finding a couple in the midst of intercourse in her house.

Cruz’s official Twitter account deleted the “like” shortly after, but the Internet does not forget and the damage was done.

By late morning, the Texas senator’s name was trending on Twitter and reporters were waiting outside the US Congress to question Cruz about the little heart his official @tedcruz account had made.

“It appears that someone inadvertently hit the like button,” Cruz said, as quoted by Politico.

“It was a staffing issue. And it was inadvertent – it was a mistake. It was not a deliberate act. We’re dealing with internally, but it was a mistake. It was not malicious.”

Unlike his more liberal counterparts, sex and porn aren’t what Cruz is usually associated with. Instead, it’s quite the opposite.

New York Post describes Cruz as a Republican known for his “strong religious convictions and family values stance”.

As Texas’ solicitor-general from 2003 to 2008, Cruz’s legal team tried to criminalise the sale of sex toys and ban late-term abortions. In the 76-page brief arguing against the sale of sex toys in the state, it was written: “there is no substantive-due-process right to stimulate one’s genitals for nonmedical purposes unrelated to procreation or outside of an interpersonal relationship.”

Ted Cruz thinks people don't have a right to "stimulate their genitals." I was his college roommate. This would be a new belief of his. — Craig Mazin (@clmazin) April 13, 2016

With this background, liking a hardcore pornography tweet is hardly going to go unnoticed. Chase, the actress in the steamy snippet even told Huffpost: “Most politicians are hypocrites”, when told about Cruz’s previous attempt to ban sex toys.

But Cruz isn’t the only politician to have been caught in a hypocritical mess involving porn. Almost 250,000 attempts to access websites classified as pornography were made from the British Parliament in 2014, according to data released by the Palace of Westminster’s IT department under Freedom of Information laws (The Independent) – Politicians the world over have been reported to use their digital devices for raunchy business. And Asia isn’t short of them either.

Meet the six Ted Cruzes from this continent that we found:

1. Krishna Palemar, Laxman Savadi and C.C. Patil, India

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fmO8feZvFBA Video can’t be loaded: Porn Video Scandal Rocks Karnataka Assembly (TV5) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fmO8feZvFBA)

In 2012, a video footage showed the three Indian ministers in India’s Karnataka state watching porn clips on Palemar’s phone while sitting in the state assembly, Mirror reported. All three politicians from the conservative Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Part initially said they were not “enjoying” the video. They eventually resigned, citing they did not wish to embarass the party.

2. Arifinto, Indonesia

Arifinto was known as an anti-porn crusader in Indonesia when he was caught watching some on his own. The lawmaker from the Islamic Prosperous Justice Party (PKS) had spearheaded a controversial bill in 2008 to punish anyone engaging in pornography and ‘pornoaction’, a word that means indecent actions and includes public acts such as spouses kissing, and people sunbathing in bikinis or swimwear.

The most tech savvy politician might be Arifinto.. at least he knows how to download and play porn on android https://t.co/L5Jjl8UcDN — Liongky Tan (@LiongkyTan) July 21, 2016

Ironically, three years later, Arifinto himself became liable to these punishments when a photographer spotted him watching porn on his tablet device during a parliamentary session. The lawmaker resigned the next week and vowed to read the Koran to make amends. New York Daily News also reported that PKS officials said they planned to confiscate party member’s gadgets to stop them from watching porn.

3. Pongpan Sunthornchai, Thailand

During an important debate on the transport costs of rice in Thailand, the MP was spotted looking at “racy” and “raunchy” photographs of women in swimsuits on his iPad, according to Bangkok Post. Pongpan later claimed he “accidentally” clicked on a link which then downloaded all those images. As the paper wrote, he “pressed the wrong link and accidentally got sexy pictures. Then the wrong link again, and got more raunch. He tried again and again, and he kept getting sexy photos. It was all so confusing.”

SEE ALSO: On porn, jokes and Thai lawmakers

4. Nat Bantadtan, Thailand

A headline on the front page of the Bangkok Post: “MP caught with iPad porn” http://t.co/JXtHdmNaJ5 pic.twitter.com/xwunj0r0fL — Richard Barrow (@RichardBarrow) August 18, 2013

The Democrat Party MP and son of former party leader Banyat Bantadtan admitted he was the unidentified MP in a picture that went viral on social media. The picture showed Nat viewing a pornographic photo on his mobile phone, during a parliamentary meeting in 2012 (The Nation). According to Nat, the photos were sent to him by his friends to tease him. Right.