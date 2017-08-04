World Athletics: China’s Su Bingtian fifth fastest in 100m heats as Usain Bolt cruises through to semis

China's Su Bingtian was the fifth fastest in the men's 100m heats at the World Athletics Championships in London. Source: Reuters/Dylan Martinez

CHINA’S Su Bingtian won his heat with a season’s best time, while Usain Bolt overcame a slow start to ease into the 100m semi-finals at the World Athletics Championships in London.

Su, 27, recorded a season’s best time of 10.03 seconds to qualify fifth fastest for Saturday’s semi-finals at the Olympic Stadium.

Bolt’s Jamaica team-mate Julian Forte – with 9.99 seconds – was the only man to run a sub-10 time as the rain stayed away in London.

SEE ALSO: Neymar and Kyrie Irving demand the spotlight and usher in the era of the impatient sporting superstar

American Christian Coleman clocked 10.01, Ivory Coast’s Ben Youssef Meite ran 10.02, while new home favourite Reece Prescod clocked 10.03.

Justin Gatlin and Japan’s Abdul Hakim Sani Brown both ran 10.05, while Bolt was joint eighth in a time of 10.07.

Also taking their place on the starting line in the semi-finals will be Jamaica’s Yohan Blake and China’s Xie Zhenye (both 10.13), Japan’s Shuhei Tada (10.19) and Asuka Cambridge (10.21), and South Korea’s Kim Kuk-young (10.24).

On a special night in London, local hero Mo Farah ran a brilliant race to win the men’s 10,000m in a time of 26 minutes 49.51 seconds.

The 34-year-old won his sixth World Championships gold medal, putting him second only to Bolt, as he out-sprinted Uganda’s rising 20-year-old star Joshua Cheptegei and Kenyan duo Paul Kipngetich Tanui and Bedan Karoki Muchiri.