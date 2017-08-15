Women’s football: Smiles in the end for Spencer Prior after Thai boss had initially slammed ‘unorganised’ SEA Games

Thailand women's football manager Spencer Prior was unhappy with the organisation of his team's training session before their opening game. Source: Shutterstock.com

FORMER Premier League footballer Spencer Prior labelled the women’s tournament at the SEA Games the most “unorganised” he had attended – and then hastily deleted his tweets.

Prior, who played for Manchester City, Leicester City, Norwich City and Derby County in England’s top division, is now manager of the Thailand women’s team.

He felt his team’s preparations for today’s opening match against Myanmar, which Thailand won 3-2, were hampered by being kicked off their training pitch after only 15 minutes on the eve of the game.

Prior tweeted: “Never been to such an unorganised tournament at this upcoming Sea Games. Just smile and carry on.

“We’ve only been here 24hrs..I’m sure it will get better. (It) would help if we could train the day before the first game though.

“(Now) back on the bus to find a training pitch. Unfortunately the one we had booked had also been booked by Vietnam. Keep smiling.

“(There was) a slight confusion as I was informed the new pitch was 3km away. It’s actually 30km away!!!!

“We trained for 15 minutes then got kicked off by the team we are playing tomorrow, who had booked the pitch. No longer smiling.”

#KL2017 #Bolasepak Thailand women's football head coach Spencer Prior has apologized for his outburst on social media : Khairy Jamaludin. — Harian Metro (Arena) (@ArenaHM) August 15, 2017

Prior later apologised, as did Thailand, with Football Association of Malaysia secretary-general Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin saying he had raised the issue with Thai officials.

“There was a miscommunication on their part,” he said.

But Prior was smiling on Tuesday as Orathai Srimanee’s 88th-minute goal gave his team a 3-2 win over Myanmar, who appeared to have snatched a point when Win Theingi Tun scored her second of the game on 80 minutes.