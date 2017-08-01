Subway train turned into swimming pool, athletics track and football pitch as Taiwan embraces upcoming Games

Subway carriages in Taiwan were given different sporting themes on Monday morning in a campaign to promote next month’s Summer Universiade Games. Source: Reuters/Tyrone Siu

8 Social Buzz

COMMUTER train carriages in Taiwan were turned into swimming pools, athletics tracks, basketball courts and football pitches on Tuesday morning.

The sporting themes were given to carriages as part of a campaign to promote the capital’s Summer Universiade games later this month.

From August 19-30, more than 11,000 students from 131 countries will compete across 21 sports to be crowned as the best university athletes in their sporting field.

Often referred to in English as the World University Games or World Student Games, the event is second only to the Olympics as the largest multi-sport competition in the world.

SEE ALSO: Health, wealth and well-being: Do expats have it worse than locals?

The floors of the sports-themed train were decorated to resemble a swimming pool, football field, basketball court, baseball diamond and athletics track.

The 3D ripple effect of the swimming pool floor caught the attention of many commuters, some of whom even wore swimming costumes and posed for photographs.

“It’s uncanny,” said Yuki Chou, who was dressed as a mermaid. “You feel like you’re actually there. So, I really feel like jumping in for a swim.”

Many local children were involved in the campaign, which served its purpose as promoting the forthcoming games, which are staged in summer and winter phases once every two years.

The train campaign takes as its theme “Taipei in Motion”, named for a short film released in May that showcased sports interspersed with shots of urban transport in Taiwan.

The 29th Summer Universiade kicks off on August 19 with the opening ceremony at Taipei Municipal Stadium. – Reuters.