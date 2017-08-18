Single, ‘jomblo’ Indonesians are happier than those who are married

A student wearing traditional costume waits for the start of Independence Day celebrations at the National Monument in Jakarta, Indonesia August 17, 2017. Source: Reuters/Darren Whiteside

SINGLE Indonesians are happier than those who are married, according to findings by the government’s national statistics body.

Statistics Indonesia (BPS) released the 2017 Indonesian Happiness Index on Tuesday, revealing that singles report a significantly higher personal satisfaction rating than those in wedlock and are marginally happier.

Out of a possible score of 100, those with a single marital status had a personal satisfaction rating of 68.36 compared to married folks whose personal satisfaction was 66.30. Nevertheless, married people had higher levels of social satisfaction (76.47) compared to those who are single (74.05).

Moreover, singles are much happier and more personally satisfied than those who are divorced.

The results are perhaps somewhat surprising, as being single in Indonesia is often strongly stigmatised. The pejorative term jomblo is generally applied to those who are unmarried.

The survey found that Indonesians’ level of education was strongly correlated with their level of happiness and life satisfaction. Those who only had elementary schooling had a happiness index rating of 69.20, around ten whole points behind those with a master or doctoral degree.

Those who had “never” attended school had an index of 66.52, and a personal satisfaction rating of only 59.82, compared with master or doctoral graduates with 78.71.

Younger Indonesians were happiest, with those under the age of 24 having a rating of 71.29, compared to those over the age of 65 who were least happy at 69.18.

Indonesians who lived in cities also had higher happiness ratings than those living in villages.

The troubled province of Papua reported the lowest happiness rating at 67.52, while those in Maluku Utara were very happy at 75.68.

People living in the nation’s capital of Jakarta were marginally happier than the national average.