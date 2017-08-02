Singapore: Unbeaten Muhamad Ridhwan heading to Las Vegas to train at Mayweather Boxing Club

Singaporean world boxing champion Muhamad Ridhwan is heading to the Mayweather Boxing Club to prepare for his next title fight. Source: Shutterstock.com

UNBEATEN Singapore boxer Muhamad Ridhwan is heading to the United States to train at the famous Mayweather Boxing Club in Las Vegas.

Ridhwan, who became Singapore’s first boxing world champion in May, will fight South African Koos Sibiya for the vacant International Boxing Organisation (IBO) super featherweight title in October.

Although the title fight is at the Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre, Ridhwan is grasping a rare opportunity to train at the gym founded by Floyd Mayweather Junior.

He will spend 22 days in the US, from August 7-28, and hopes to make the most of the chance.

SEE ALSO: Glory for Cheong as Schooling misses out: Talking points and takeaways from the World Aquatics Championships

“It’s not every day that a regular guy can be given an opportunity to train with one of the best boxing teams that’s active right now,” Ridhwan told the Straits Times.

“There are current and former world champions, as well as prospects there. I want to see how the top-level guys train and it’ll be a good learning experience to see where I stand.”

Ridhwan has a perfect record of eight wins from eight fights and claimed the Universal Boxing Organisation (UBO) super featherweight world title in May.

He stopped Tanzania’s Fadhili Majiha on that occasion, and has an impressive seven knockouts from his eight wins.

The 29-year-old is now stepping up his bid to be a mainstay in a division which has been dominated of late by boxers such as Panama’s Jezreel Corrales, Mexico’s Miguel Berchelt and Ukraine’s Vasyl Lomachenko.

“I’m looking forward to it,” said Ridhwan. “It’s not just about getting experience, it’s also to show that I can hold my own at a high level.

“To be in that scene, it’s a whole different level. To be surrounding myself with such athletes, it’ll motivate me to improve.”

The training trip has been negotiated and sponsored by Ringstar Management and Singapore-based Scott O’Farrell.

While in Nevada, Ridhwan will work with trainer Otis Pimpleton, who has helped shape the careers of fighters such as Lanell Bellows and Juan Heraldez.

And when it comes to his next fight, Ridhwan is confident. “I predict it’s going to be a knockout in fewer than eight rounds,” he said.