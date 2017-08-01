Singapore: Three Britons on trial for stag-party gang-rape

Three Britons accused of gang-rape of Malaysian woman at Ultra Singapore music festival in September, 2016. Source: Shutterstock/Thawiwat Sae-Heng

THREE British men face 20-years in jail and a caning if found guilty of gang-raping a 23-year-old Malaysian woman while visiting in the city-state for a stag-party.

According to AFP, via SCMP, the three men went on trial on Tuesday accused of assaulting the woman while she was drunk and unconscious following the popular music festival, Ultra Singapore, back in September.

All three – Khong Tam Thanh, 22, Le Michael, 24, and Vu Thai Son, 24 – are British citizens of Vietnamese descent, and deny the allegations.

Prosecuters claimed today in their opening statement that the defendants attended the electronic music festival as part of a nine-member bachelor party for Khong’s brother, the groom.

The statement claimed the trio met the woman at a night club in the city before another member of their group, identified as Richard Ahn, took her to his hotel room where they had consensual sex.

Following the woman’s encounter with Ahn, the three defendants are accused of taking turns to enter the room and rape the alleged victim as she lay drunk and unconscious.

“Having consented to having sexual intercourse with one individual, she was then raped by three other men,” Deputy Public Prosector G. Kannan told the Singapore High Court, as reported by AFP.

“Intoxicated and asleep, she was unaware of what was going on around her. She was taken advantage of and raped in quick succession by the three.”

The alleged victim is reported to be from Johor Bahru, a Malaysian city neighbouring Singapore. She cannot be named due to a court order protecting her identity.

The three accused reportedly took great care to make as little noise as possible during the attack but the victim woke up as Le assaulted her.

All three men face one count of rape, and Khong and Vu face an additional charge of sexual assault by digital penetration. If convicted, the charge carries a sentence of 20 years in prison and caning, a punishment which dates back to British colonial rule.