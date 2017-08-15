Singapore stag party: Three Britons jailed for sexual assault on Malaysian woman

The three defendants reportedly took turns to rape the victim as she lay drunk and unconscious. Source: Shutterstock

THREE British men accused of gang-raping a 23-year-old Malaysian woman while visiting Singapore for a stag-party last September were on Tuesday sentenced to between five-and-a-half and six-and-a-half years’ jail on reduced charges of sexual assault, local media reported.

A Singapore court slapped 22-year-old Khong Tam Thanh and Vu Thai Son, 24, each with six years’ jail and eight strokes of the cane. Their friend, Michael Le, 24, was given a five-and-a-half-years’ prison sentence with five strokes of the cane.

According to Channel News Asia, Le was convicted of one count of aggravated outrage of modesty.

Earlier, prosecutors asked the court to punish Khong and Vu with seven years’ jail and caning, and six years’ jail and caning for Le.

The three British citizens of Vietnamese descent earlier denied the rape allegations, but pleaded guilty to reduced charges of aggravated outrage of modesty on Monday.

The trio went on trial last week after being accused of assaulting the woman while she was drunk and unconscious following the popular music festival, Ultra Singapore, back in September.

Prosecutors claimed the defendants attended the electronic music festival as part of a nine-member bachelor party for Khong’s brother, the groom.

The trio reportedly met the woman at a night club in the city before another member of their group, identified as Richard Ahn, took her to his hotel room where they had consensual sex.

Following the woman’s encounter with Ahn, the three defendants reportedly took turns to enter the Carlton Hotel room and rape the victim as she lay drunk and unconscious.

The alleged victim is reported to be from Johor Baru, a Malaysian city neighbouring Singapore. She cannot be named due to a court order protecting her identity.

The three accused reportedly took great care to make as little noise as possible during the attack, but the victim woke up as Le assaulted her.