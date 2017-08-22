SEA Games: Singapore win three swimming golds while Vietnam’s Nguyen continues record-breaking form

Vietnam’s Nguyen Thi Anh Vien has won three gold medals, and broken two SEA Games records, in the pool in the Kuala Lumpur. Source: Reuters/Lai Seng Sin

SINGAPORE ruled the pool on the second day of competition at the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in Kuala Lumpur, grabbing three gold medals.

Vietnam also won two gold medals – courtesy of Nguyen Thi Anh Vien, who now has three golds at these Games – while there was one gold for Thailand.

Olympic champion Joseph Schooling, who endured a difficult World Aquatics Championship in Budapest last month, won his second gold medal of the Games as he led the Singapore men’s 4x100m freestyle relay team to victory in a new Games record.

Schooling’s compatriot Zheng Wen Quah cruised to his 13th SEA Games gold medal as he won the 200m butterfly by more than three seconds.

There was further joy in the pool for Singapore when Roanne Ho Ru’En won the women’s 50m breaststroke in a new Games record time of 31.29 seconds.

Their haul on day two of swimming competition at the National Aquatic Center in Bukit Jalil means Singapore have now won six of the 14 swimming gold medals at the meet – with plenty more expected to follow.

Vietnam’s two golds were won by 20-year-old ace Nguyen. Having delivered the 100m backstroke title in a Games record time 24 hours earlier, she followed up by winning the 200m backstroke in a Games record and also bagged the 400m freestyle.

She has now won 14 SEA Games gold medals across three tournaments.

Thailand won their first gold medal of this meet when Nuttapong Ketin won the men’s 200m breaststroke.

After three days of official competition, the overall medal table is led by hosts Malaysia (40), who have twice as many gold medals as neighbours Singapore.

Malaysia (40 gold, 31 silver, 22 bronze) Singapore (20 gold, 20 silver, 19 bronze) Vietnam (16 gold, 11 silver, 19 bronze) Thailand (13 gold, 18 silver, 25 bronze) Indonesia (12 gold, 14 silver, 23 bronze) Philippines (8 gold, 11 silver, 12 bronze) Myanmar (4 gold, 4 silver, 5 bronze) Brunei (0 gold, 1 silver, 5 bronze) Laos (0 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze) Cambodia (0 gold, 0 silver, 5 bronze) Timor-Leste (no medals)