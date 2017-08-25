SEA Games: Singapore win first high jump gold medal since 1973 – but only after successful appeal

Michelle Sng won Singapore's first high jumping gold medal since 1973 after an appeal ruled in her favour.

SINGAPORE have won their first Southeast Asian (SEA) Games gold in high jump for more than 40 years – after a successful appeal by Michelle Sng.

The 30-year-old and Vietnam’s Duong Thi Viet had tied in the women’s high jump final on Thursday night, with both athletes clearing 1.83m.

When both athletes then failed to clear 1.86m, they were told they would be awarded joint golds.

But 10 minutes later, they were called back to the field for a jump-off.

The Vietnamese athlete won the jump-off, with Sng initially awarded silver.

But Singapore lodged a complaint, as they felt it was not fair on either athlete to be recalled for a jump-off after they had cooled down and been told the competition was over.

On Friday afternoon, an appeals jury ruled that both Sng and Viet would be awarded joint gold medals.

Singapore record holder Sng finished third on home soil in 2015 with a jump of 1.81m, while 27-year-old Viet won gold in 2011 and 2013, as well as bronze in 2009.

The previous Singaporean to win gold in the high jump was Noor Azhar Hamid in the men’s event at what was then the Southeast Asian Peninsular Games in 1973.

The previous female Singaporean athlete to land the gold was Cheong Wai Hing in 1965.

Vietnam have been dominating the athletics at this SEA Games, winning half of the 28 gold medals to be won so far.