The SEA Games do not officially begin until Saturday – but the action is already well underway in Malaysia

Malaysia's netball team have made an impressive start to the SEA Games, winning both of their opening two games. Source: SEA Games

20 Social Buzz

BUKIT Jalil National Stadium will be a scene of colour, music and celebration on Saturday when the opening ceremony for the 29th Southeast Asian (SEA) Games officially declares the event underway.

But the action has already started in Kuala Lumpur, with the early matches taking place in the football, netball and water polo competitions.

The first medals of the Games will be handed out on Wednesday, with four up for grabs – two each in archery and sepak takraw – long before the opening ceremony takes place.

Hosts Malaysia have high hopes of improving on their 62 medals in Singapore two years ago – and they were the first winners in any sport at these Games.

SEE ALSO: SEA Games: Philippines target haul of 50 gold medals in Kuala Lumpur this month

They enjoyed a comprehensive victory over Thailand in netball, winning 73-30, while Singapore triumphed 62-37 over Brunei.

In Tuesday’s games, Thailand, beaten semi-finalists last time, produced the biggest win in the history of the SEA Games netball competition, crushing Philippines 86-16.

Hosts Malaysia, meanwhile, continued their good start to the competition by beating Brunei 64-27.

Malaysia have also made a positive start to the men’s football tournament, beating Brunei 2-1, although sports minister Khairy Jamaluddin saw plenty of room for improvement.

Goals from Safawi Rasid and Adam Nor Azlin, either side of an equalising goal from Zulkhairy Razali, gave Malaysia victory.

But the sports minister said: “We have the potential but I hope our finishers will be on target in our next game.

“We could have won by a bigger margin but we wasted a lot of chances just like that.

“Nevertheless, we have three important points in the bag and I believe we still have a lot of room for improvement.”

There was a disappointing start to the Games for Singapore, who lost 2-0 to Myanmar in the men’s football, Aung Thu scoring both goals.

Singapore coach Richard Tardy has admitted the route to the semi-finals now looks difficult for his side, who exited in the group stage on home soil two years ago.

SEE ALSO: Cool Runnings meets The Mighty Ducks as Malaysia prepares for ice hockey’s SEA Games bow

In the earlier games on Tuesday, Indonesia and Thailand drew 1-1, while Vietnam were comfortable 4-0 victors over Timor-Leste.

Chaiyawat Buran opened the scoring for Thailand, before Septian David’s penalty secured a point for Indonesia.

Vietnam raced into a 3-0 half-time lead after two goals from Doan Van Hau and one from Ha Duc Chinh, before Nguyen Cong Phuong scored in the second half.

In the women’s tournament, Thailand – whose manager Spencer Prior had landed himself hot water when he tweeted about the most “most unorganised tournament” he had attended – opened with a 3-2 win over Myanmar.

The men’s water polo got underway with Indonesia beating Malaysia 4-3, and Philippines defeating Thailand 9-7, while in the women’s event, Singapore beat Indonesia 7-6 and hosts Malaysia were well beaten by Thailand, 22-2.