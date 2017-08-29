SEA Games: Malaysia hit 140 gold medal mark and eye clean sweep in diving – but lose to Thailand in men’s football final

Goalkeeper Haziq Nadzli of Malaysia punches the ball into his own net for the only goal of the SEA Games men’s football final against Thailand. Source: Reuters/Lai Seng Sin

MALAYSIA won another 29 gold medals on the penultimate day of SEA Games competition in Kuala Lumpur – but were denied men’s football gold by Thailand.

Thailand were 1-0 winners at Shah Alam Stadium, courtesy of an own goal from goalkeeper Haziq Nadzli.

Malaysia needlessly conceded a corner shortly before half-time, from which Haziq inexplicably punched the ball into his own net under no real pressure.

Victory saw Thailand win the tournament for the third time in succession, following up their wins in Myanmar four years ago and Singapore in 2015.

Malaysia coach Datuk Ong Kim Swee refused to blame his goalkeeper, saying: “It’s a difficult situation for Haziq, and the mistake can happen to any player.

“We cannot blame him, he’s still young and still learning.”

There was better news for the host nation in diving, where they are on course to complete a clean sweep of 13 gold medals.

Malaysia’s divers, who include world champion Cheong Jun Hoong and multiple world and Olympic medallist Pandelela Rinong, have already snared 11 out of 11 gold medals with two up for grabs on the final day of the Games.

It’s okay Haziq Nadzli. It has been a hell of a ride. You’ve brought your team this far, don’t look too low on yourself. Congrats Thailand! — Rimaumau (@mumuedstar) August 29, 2017

They won all three gold medals available on Tuesday, Nur Dhabitah Sabri and Ng Yan Yee winning the women’s synchronised 3m springboard event in style.

They amassed 304.71 points, 70 points more than their closest rivals from Singapore, Ashlee Tan Yi Xuan and Fong Kay Yian, who collected 236.76 points.

Ahmad Amsyar Azman and partner Chew Yiwei won the men’s synchronised 3m springboard event with 399.15 points to beat Singapore’s Mark Lee Han Ming and Timothy Lee Han Kuan’s 368.73.

Leong Mun Yee and Jellson Jabillin capped a glorious day for the Malaysian diving team by dominating the mixed synchronised platform with 311.94 points, to put them well clear of Singapore’s Freida Lin Shen-Yan and Jonathan Chan Fan Keng (278.28).

Malaysia’s 140 gold medals is twice as many as their closest pursuers in the medal table, Thailand, with Vietnam (58 golds) and Singapore (57) vying for third place.

With only seven gold medals up for grabs on the final day, Brunei and Timor-Leste are the only nations yet to win gold in any event.

Malaysia (140 gold, 91 silver, 84 bronze) Thailand (70 gold, 86 silver, 87 bronze) Vietnam (58 gold, 50 silver, 59 bronze) Singapore (57 gold, 53 silver, 72 bronze) Indonesia (38 gold, 62 silver, 89 bronze) Philippines (24 gold, 33 silver, 64 bronze) Myanmar (7 gold, 10 silver, 20 bronze) Cambodia (3 gold, 2 silver, 12 bronze) Laos (2 gold, 3 silver, 21 bronze) Brunei (0 gold, 5 silver, 9 bronze) Timor-Leste (0 gold, 0 silver, 3 bronze)