SEA Games: Can Fatin Nurfatehah Mat Salleh deliver Malaysia’s first gold medal of the Games?

THE focus will very much be on Fatin Nurfatehah Mat Salleh when the archery gets underway at the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old, who won three gold medals in Singapore two years ago, will be looking to deliver Malaysia’s first gold on home soil this time in the women’s individual compound.

There are four medals on offer on Wednesday – in the men’s and women’s individual compound, and then two in sepak takraw.

In the archery, Fatin will be the hot favourite to get the host nation off to a flying start, when she competes at the National Sports Council Synthetic Turf Field in Bukit Jalil.

Across six days of competition – with a break at the halfway point on Saturday – 10 gold medals will be contested by 111 archers from eight of the 11 competing nations.

Malaysia’s compound archers won four gold medals in Singapore two years ago, while the men’s recurve team contributed one.

Aside from Fatin, expectations are also high of the men’s recurve trio of Khairul Anuar Mohamad, Haziq Kamaruddin and Akmal Nor Hasrin defending their gold medal.

The trio won a bronze medal at the World Cup in Utah in June, which bodes well for their hopes of defending the Games team gold medal.

“We just came back from our training camp in South Korea in the last two weeks,” said Khairul.

“So I do feel that there’s a difference to our performance as we have trained and sparred with one of the best club sides there.

“During our visit, we had the opportunity of watching them compete with the national team and some of them beat the top sides, so we did pick up a thing or two along the way.”

Number of gold medals available on Wednesday: 4

In the following events: Archery (men’s and women’s individual compound), Sepak Takraw (men’s – chinlone categories, events two and three).

The rest of the top action: Men’s football – Myanmar v Laos, Singapore v Malaysia; Netball – Philippines v Brunei, Singapore v Malaysia; Men’s water polo – Malaysia v Philippines, Thailand v Singapore; women’s water polo – Indonesia v Thailand, Singapore v Malaysia.