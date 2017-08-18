Radical Islamic cleric Zakir Naik says he is victim of religious ‘persecution’

"Zakir Naik’s attitude on religion has no place in today’s world and can cause serious social harm in a multi-racial and secular country like Malaysia," argues moderate Muslim group G25. Source: Shutterstock

FUNDAMENTALIST Islamic preacher Zakir Naik has claimed terror and money laundering charges against him are part of anti-Muslim “persecution” in India.

Believed to currently be in Malaysia, the Salafi “televangelist” and self-professed “expert” on comparative religion is currently dodging arrest warrants from Interpol and the Indian counter-terrorism body National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The Times of India newspaper reported on Friday that Zakir had submitted an appeal against the NIA’s request to Interpol for a ‘red notice’ in which he claimed the charges against him are because of “religious persecution of minorities in India.”

Zakir claimed he has only ever promoted peace and does not espouse violent jihad. He claimed that the Indian government’s decision to ban his Islamic Research Foundation NGO and to bar him from public appearances is a violation of his freedom of expression, the Times of India reported.

Moreover, Zakir was quoted as citing “poor conditions of Indian prisons” and “human rights violations” as reasons for refusing to return to India.

The preacher has previously said that “all Muslims should be terrorists” and famously advocates the death penalty for apostates as well as calls for Muslim countries to reject non-Muslim houses of worship.

The perpetrators of a July 2016 terror attack in Dhaka, Bangladesh claimed to have gained ideological inspiration from Zakir.

Back in May, the Malay Mail Online reported that Zakir was seeking Malaysian citizenship, however that a decision had yet to be made by the country’s authorities. He was granted permanent residency by Putrajaya five years ago.

At that time, moderate Malaysian Muslim group G25 widely published an opinion piece in which it questioned Malaysia’s decision to promote haven to Zakir.

“Zakir Naik’s attitude on religion has no place in today’s world and can cause serious social harm in a multi-racial and secular country like Malaysia,” it said.

Minority ethnic communities in Malaysia have also protested the decision to grant PR to Zakir, including the Indian group Hindu Rights Action Force (Hindraf) who have demanded the preacher be deported to India.

Human rights activists have filed a civil lawsuit against the Malaysian government, claiming Zakir is a threat to national security.