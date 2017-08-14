Premier League week one overreactions: Manchester United bring back glory days as Chelsea slip into crisis

Romelu Lukaku celebrates the second of his two goals against West Ham United at Old Trafford on Sunday. Source: Andrew Yates

OVERREACTING to results and performances is part of being a football fan – and there is nothing quite like the overreaction to the opening weekend of Premier League games.

Having waited all summer for the action to resume, too much can be read into the first round of matches, with conclusions swiftly being drawn about how a team’s entire season will pan out.

With 37 games to play, and two transfer deadlines still to come, plenty can – and will – change between now and May.

But let’s allow ourselves to get carried away by what we saw at the weekend.

Let’s completely and deliberately overreact to the first games of the season, as if they hold some greater long-term significance than merely being the first games of the season.

The glory days are back Manchester United

After four seasons of relative poverty, in which United won five trophies but only once finished in the top four, Jose Mourinho has restored the glory days to Old Trafford.

And, ever the miracle worker, he only had to spend around US$407 million (£314 million) in transfer fees to do it.

Sunday’s swaggering 4-0 win over West Ham United, in which Romelu Lukaku scored twice, underlined just how Mourinho has got United back to their best.

With title number 21 now within touching distance, it is merely a question of how Europe’s elite will be able to stop resurgent United this season.

Liverpool need a new defence – or they will miss out on the top four

While Liverpool continue to resist Barcelona’s overtures for Philippe Coutinho, their problems remain at the other end of the field, where they conceded three goals against Watford.

Liverpool’s potent front three of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah all scored in a 3-3 draw at Vicarage Road, but the Reds defended corners as if they had first been introduced to the concept during the warm-up.

If they end up selling Coutinho, rather than seeking a like-for-like replacement who probably doesn’t exist anyway, they should buy a new defence, or they will not return to the Champions League next season.

Huddersfield Town are the new Stoke City/Swansea City/Bournemouth

David Wagner’s team have made a seamless transition to life in the Premier League, thrashing Crystal Palace 3-0 despite Selhurst Park being, to use football parlance, “a difficult place to go”.

The unglamorous promoted side demonstrated in 90 minutes at the weekend that they are ready to emulate the achievements of Stoke, Swansea and Bournemouth before them.

That means they will not only survive in the top division for multiple seasons, but carve out their own niche, despite being written off in pre-season.

The champions are in crisis

Antonio Conte inherited a struggling Chelsea team and turned them into champions, and has now turned the champions into strugglers again.

The way in which Chelsea fell 3-0 down at home against Burnley was calamitous, and even the two goals they pulled back could not mask their glaring deficiencies.

Starting 20-year-old Ivorian Jeremie Boga over US$78 million summer recruit Alvaro Morata was a peculiar move, but we didn’t even really get to assess Boga, as he was hauled off on 18 minutes following Gary Cahill’s red card.

At least four of Chelsea’s substitutes are not even household names in their own households, and the club’s lack of depth is startling.

Arsenal can’t defend – but that doesn’t matter

Wenger in. Wenger out. Wenger out (with additional fury). Wenger in. Wenger out (with even greater fury). Wenger in. Yes, definitely Wenger in.

And so it went. And so it goes on.

Until Arsene Wenger delivers a fourth Premier League or maiden European title, every Arsenal game will provoke the same tired debate about the manager.

For now, though, Arsenal are off and running – and with Alexandre Lacazette hitting the ground running, with a goal within two minutes of his Premier League debut in the 4-3 win over Leicester City, their defensive frailties are largely inconsequential.

Wayne Rooney’s Everton homecoming is a glorious triumph

Everton’s decision to bring Evertonian Rooney back to Goodison Park was vindicated as an enormous triumph as his 45th-minute goal was enough to beat Stoke.

The former Manchester United forward timed his run into the box to perfection, before heading past Jack Butland to prove Everton’s reasons for re-signing the 31-year-old were not merely sentimental.