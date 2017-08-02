Premier League: The two seconds that perfectly illustrated Daniel Sturridge’s brilliance and fragility

Daniel Sturridge makes way for Dominic Solanke after being injured while scoring Liverpool's third goal against Bayern Munich at Allianz Arena. Source: Reuters/Michael Dalder

IN the space of two seconds at Munich’s Allianz Arena on Tuesday night, both Daniel Sturridge’s brilliance and his fragility were perfectly encapsulated.

First, the brilliance.

The Liverpool striker was put through on goal by a defence-splitting pass from teenager Ben Woodburn, raced toward the penalty box, and chipped Bayern Munich goalkeeper Sven Ulreich from 18 yards.

It was sublime. It was typical Sturridge.

So, unfortunately, was what followed.

Before the 27-year-old could even contemplate celebrating having given his team a 3-0 lead in a thoroughly impressive Audi Cup semi-final performance against the German champions, he was reaching for his thigh.

The fragility had struck.

In two seconds, we had witnessed a fitting microcosm of the past four years of Sturridge’s career.

There is no doubting the England forward’s talent. On his day, there are few – if any – better finishers in the Premier League.

But with the talent comes a permanent asterisk.

“To have him firing on all cylinders would be like having two new signings if we can keep on the pitch and get him scoring goals,” team-mate Adam Lallana said at the weekend. “He is a world-class player.”

With Sturridge, though, “if” will continue to be the key word.

Since scoring 35 goals in 49 games between joining Liverpool in January 2013 and the Reds narrowly missing out on the Premier League in May 2014, Sturridge has missed 85 competitive games out of 168.

Sturridge paused in the mixed zone after the game to say: “I think it’s just fatigue, to be honest, so I’ll be OK”.

That may prove to be the case, although he had been on the field for only 18 minutes, albeit after a tough pre-season in which he has featured in all six of Liverpool’s games so far.

Every time it looks as if Liverpool’s high-pressing, high-energy attacking game has moved on from Sturridge, he invariably returns with a reminder of what made him one of Europe’s hottest strikers.

There have been times when it has appeared he has no future under Jurgen Klopp at Anfield, but he pops back up as he did with a fine goal in a 4-0 win at West Ham United late last season.

He has done it again during this pre-season. Even when the attack looks as if it will revolve around Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and – provided he stays – Philippe Coutinho, Sturridge raises his hand, as if to say: “Don’t forget about me.”

But just as invariably, the deadly finishing ends up being followed by a muscle problem. Granted, it usually takes a little longer than a couple of seconds, but Tuesday evening’s brief sequence of events was a glimpse not only of where Sturridge has been, but also of where he is now.

Liverpool’s approach must be to continue building their multifaceted attack on the premise they cannot rely on their former talisman being fit – but that, if he is, it will be a significant bonus.

Again, though, the key word continues to be “if”.