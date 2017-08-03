Philippines: PBA again revises its schedule to allow focus on Gilas’ FIBA Asia Cup efforts

Terrence Romeo and Gilas Pilipinas begin their FIBA Asia Cup campaign against China in Lebanon on August 9. Source: FIBA

WITH the FIBA Asia Cup on the horizon, the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) has announced it has again revised its schedule for the period while Gilas flies the flag in Lebanon.

Philippines open their FIBA Asia Cup campaign against China next Wednesday, before facing Iraq on Friday and Qatar on Sunday, August 13.

The PBA has adjusted the Governors Cup schedule for the second time in a week as it aims to keep the focus on Gilas’ efforts in Beirut.

Three match days have been scrapped, which will allow a break for a full week while Gilas compete overseas against the best teams from Asia and Oceania.

This Sunday’s double-header at the Smart Araneta Coliseum will continue as planned but will now feature games between Blackwater and Phoenix, and Meralco and KIA.

Matches will not resume until the following Sunday, meaning the games planned for Wednesday and Friday will not take place.

Games will get back underway with a double-header between Rain or Shine and KIA, and NLEX and Meralco.

There will be no games again on Wednesday, August 16, when Gilas could be in quarter-final action in Lebanon, but regular play continues on Friday, August 18.

Willie Marcial, the head of PBA’s communications and external affairs, said: “It’s the least we can do as far as schedules are concerned.”

Chot Reyes’ national team is due to head to Lebanon on Sunday morning, meaning Japeth Aguilar is likely to miss the Kings’ game against NLEX on Saturday.