Philippines: No prospect of Pacquiao-Marquez V as Mexican legend will hang up his gloves and vow not to return

The boxing public got plenty of value out of the Manny Pacquiao-Juan Manuel Marquez rivalry. Source: Tony Magdaraog/Shutterstock.com

5 Social Buzz

THERE is no prospect of a fifth chapter in the Manny Pacquiao and Juan Manuel Marquez story, with the Mexican legend ready to hang up his gloves for good.

Marquez, who turns 44 next month and last fought in 2014, had been targeted by Filipino superstar Pacquaio earlier this year for a fifth fight.

After being disqualified in his first fight, back in 1993, Marquez won 29 consecutive bouts before losing to Freddie Norwood in Las Vegas in 1999.

He bounced back by remaining unbeaten until 2006, drawing his first fight with Pacquiao in 2004.

SEE ALSO: Philippines: PBA again revises its schedule to allow focus on Gilas’ FIBA Asia Cup efforts

Pacquiao won the initial rematch in 2008, and the third instalment in 2012, with Marquez also losing to Floyd Mayweather Jr in 2009.

But the Mexican, who will retire as a four-time world champion with a career record of 56-7-1 (40 knockouts), concluded his rivalry with Pacquiao by knocking him out in the sixth round in their fourth meeting in 2012.

Juan Manuel Marquez has retired. How will you remember him? His punch variety and fast recovery skills are legendary. Stunning fighter. — Boxing Kingdom (@BoxingKingdom14) August 4, 2017

Marquez will walk away from boxing in the same week as former heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko, who announced his retirement on Thursday.

Pacquiao had hoped to tempt the Mexican back to the ring for a fifth and final instalment in their storied rivalry – but must now set his sights on other opponents.

Pacquiao has vowed to continued boxing in the wake of his controversial loss on points to Australia’s Jeff Horn in Brisbane in July.