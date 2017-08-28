Philippines: Maute group patriarch dies under govt custody

Cayamora inside the police station after his arrest in Davao city, southern Philippines, on June 6, 2017. Source: Reuters

PHILIPPINES authorities on Sunday said the father of the leaders of the pro-Islamic State Maute group that laid siege to the southern town of Marawi in May died while in government custody.

The 67-year-old Cayamora Maute was taken to a hospital on Sunday afternoon after his blood pressure rose, but he died on the way, the Philippines’ prison bureau said.

The Inquirer quoted the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief Eduardo Año as saying the death of the patriarch of was an not only tragic to his family, but to victims of terrorism in Marawi as well.

“This is an unfortunate incident for his family, but more so to the victims of terrorism in Marawi and their relatives who are awaiting justice and expecting Mr. Cayamora would answer and atone for his involvement in the Marawi rebellion,” Año said in a statement.

Despite the announcement, Año said the AFP was still awaiting an official confirmation on the patriarch’s death.

“We have yet to receive a formal report that Mr. Cayamora Maute died today (Sunday). We only learned it from the media.”

The May 23 occupation of Marawi City by the Maute group, led by Cayamora’s two sons and which has pledged allegiance to Islamic State (IS), triggered a brutal urban battle with military forces that entered its fourth month last week.

It has raised concern IS, on a back foot in Syria and Iraq, is building a regional base on the Philippine island of Mindanao, posing a threat to neighbouring Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore.

More than 700 people, including 130 soldiers, have been killed since the militants, aided by foreign fighters from Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Middle East, seized control of the city of 200,000.

Cayamora had several ailments when he was taken into custody in June, including diabetes and hypertension, Xavier Solda, a spokesman for the Bureau of Jail and Management and Penology told reporters.

The extent of Cayamora’s involvement in the group is not immediately clear, but when he was arrested in June, a military spokesman expressed hope he could persuade his sons to stop fighting and surrender.

President Rodrigo Duterte has extended martial law on Mindanao until the end of the year, to gain more time to crush the rebel movement.

