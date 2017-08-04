Philippines: Further disruption for Gilas as injured June Mar Fajardo set to miss FIBA Asia Cup

June Mar Fajardo was expected to play a big role for Philippines in the forthcoming FIBA Asia Cup in Lebanon. Source: FIBA

PHILIPPINES’ oft-troubled preparations for the FIBA Asia Cup have suffered another blow with June Mar Fajardo injuring his calf muscle on the eve of the team’s departure for Lebanon.

The 6ft 11in centre’s height would have provided a significant asset for Gilas, especially in the absence of fellow big man Andray Blatche, who failed to report for duty.

The reigning three-time Philippines Basketball Association (PBA) MVP now looks unlikely to see action in Asian basketball’s showpiece, which begins in Beirut next Tuesday.

Fajardo, who plays for San Miguel Beermen, is reported to have strained a calf muscle and sat out his team’s 104-98 defeat against Star Hotshots on Friday.

Fajardo had become a central part of Gilas’ plans for the FIBA Asia Cup, which opens for the Philippines team with a match against China on Wednesday.

His likely absence from the squad will leave Raymond Almazan and Blatche’s replacement as the team’s naturalised player, Christian Standhardinger, as coach Chot Reyes’ only natural centres for the Lebanon tournament.

Fajardo was injured in his team’s 97-91 win over TnT Katropa on Wednesday, in which he had 27 points and six rebounds.

As of Friday, the plan was still for Fajardo to travel with the rest of the squad on Sunday morning.