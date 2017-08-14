Philippine News Agency editors under fire over repeat blunders, pro-China op-ed

A Philippine flag flutters from BRP Sierra Madre, a dilapidated Philippine Navy ship that has been aground since 1999 and became a Philippine military detachment on the disputed Second Thomas Shoal, part of the Spratly Islands, in the South China Sea. Source: Reuters/Erik De Castro

32 Social Buzz

THE EDITORS of the state-operated Philippine News Agency (PNA) are in hot water after a series of editorial blunders in recent weeks, with one lawmaker calling for them to be fired.

During a press conference on Saturday, the country’s Communications Secretary Martin Andanar described the editors of the government media outlet as “idiots” and lamented the “mistakes just keep coming.” He threatened to re-assign them to the remote islands of Jolo and Basilan.

The most recent of these mistakes was the erroneous use of the Dole logo – a tinned pineapple producer – as the accompanying image for a story published about the Philippines Department of Labour and Employment (DOLE) last Friday.

Earlier in the week, the PNA published a pro-Beijing opinion piece directly from China’s state news wire Xinhua, which referred to a Hague ruling in favour of the Philippines against China about the contested South China Sea as an “ill-founded award.”

SEE ALSO: China ‘elated’ by Philippines foreign policy under Duterte – state media

The PNA reported Andanar’s comments with a markedly different tone in a story entitled “Andanar avows trust in government workers.”

None of the secretary’s angry remarks were included, but he was rather quoted as saying: “We trained them and we remain to believe they are good workers, but we are investigating and someone will answer based on the investigation.”

While the Dole picture incident is an awkward oversight, it is less damaging than publishing an explicitly pro-Beijing opinion piece. China and the Philippines are at odds over territorial claims in the South China Sea, which the latter refers to as the West Philippine Sea.

SEE ALSO: Philippines, China still at odds over South China Sea a year after Hague ruling

Last year, The Hague found China had “no historical rights” based on its so-called “nine-dash line” map. Beijing claims some 90 percent of the contested waters.

The Xinhua opinion piece entitled “Time to turn a new leaf on South China Sea issue” republished by PNA referred to the Hague’s ruling against China as “unilaterally delivered by an ad hoc tribunal.”

“The situation in the South China Sea has stabilised and improved thanks to the wisdom and sincerity of China and the parties concerned,” it continued. Xinhua and the Global Times newspaper are mouthpieces for the views and policies of the Chinese Communist Party.

After several days of widespread backlash on social media, the PNA eventually took down the piece.

So China is now a ghost writer of the Philippine News Agency. They took the islands and now they took over PNA's website. RP❤️China🤣🤣 — Rino P (@dagapusa) August 9, 2017

In late July, an opinion piece from another Communist Party-controlled media outlet People’s Daily Online – authored by a PNA journalist Jelly Musico who is interning at People’s Daily – reported China was “elated” with the Philippines’ “independent” foreign policy under President Rodrigo Duterte.

“We have noted relevant remarks made by President Duterte. China speaks highly of that,” Chinese Foreign Ministry official Lu Kang was quoted as saying.

SEE ALSO: Philippines, China still at odds over South China Sea a year after Hague ruling

Under Duterte’s leadership, the Philippines has distanced itself from its traditional ally the United States and seeks closer economic and political ties with its northern neighbour China.

The Chinese government last month provided a large arms shipment worth US$7.35 million to assist the Philippines military in their fight against Islamic State-inspired Maute Group militants in Marawi City, Mindanao.

Duterte quipped last month “what is very consoling is that all of the American properties are already in the hands of the Chinese.”

“Communications Secretary Andanar should fire the editors responsible for the erroneous news posted by the PNA if only to serve notice this pattern of embarrassment is not tolerated,” said parliamentarian Ben Evardone, himself a former journalist. “Give them the boot.”

SEE ALSO: Philippines: Duterte says US hotel now ‘in the hands of the Chinese’

“Bear in mind PNA, being the government’s news website, should provide accurate information to the public. Whatever it posts reflects on the government,” he said as quoted by the Philippine Star newspaper.

Another recent embarrassment for the PNA was its usage of a historical Vietnam War image with a story about the ongoing fighting against Muslim militants in Marawi.