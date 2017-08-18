Pakistan: Nobel laureate education activist Malala accepted to Oxford

Malala Yousefzai is congratulated after collecting her 'A' level exam results at Edgbaston High School for Girls in Birmingham, Britain August 17, 2017. Source: Reuters/Darren Staples

PAKISTANI education activist Malala Yousafzai was once shot in the head by Taliban gunmen for fighting for women’s education, and now the world’s youngest Nobel laureate is going to study in Oxford.

On Thursday, the 20-year-old Malala took to social media to share her excitement over her acceptance to the prestigious university.

“So excited to go to Oxford!! Well done to all A-level students — the hardest year. Best wishes for life ahead!” she said on Twitter.

So excited to go to Oxford!! Well done to all A-level students – the hardest year. Best wishes for life ahead! pic.twitter.com/miIwK6fNSf — Malala (@Malala) August 17, 2017

The New York Times reported that Malala received a conditional offer from Oxford’s Lady Margaret Hall, contingent on results of her exams. Benazir Bhutto, Pakistan’s first female prime minister, is also an alma mater of Lady Margaret Hall since the 1970s.

The girl power icon will be studying Politics, Philosophy and Economic (PPE), a course that combines the three disciplines and known for producing a number of notable graduates such as Aung San Suu Kyi, another Nobel Peace Prize winner and Benazir Bhutto, former Prime Minister of Pakistan, where Yousafzai is originally from.

Born in Mingora, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Pakistan, Yousafzai later became an activist for girls’ access to education in her country, making her a target of the terrorist organisation, the Talibans. In 2012, a Taliban gunman shot her in the head but Yousafzai survived.

Since recovering, she has attended school in England while actively campaigning for girls’ right to education worldwide. In 2014, the 17-year-old then won the Nobel Peace Prize for her global advocacy efforts.

Malala’s father, Ziauddin Yousafzai said his heart is “full of gratitude” in a tweet after finding out his daughter had gotten into Oxford despite having found the application process tough.

**This article originally appeared on our sister website Study International.