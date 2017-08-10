North Korea announces plan to fire four missiles towards US territory of Guam

THE NORTH KOREAN military declared on Thursday it is considering a plan to fire four intermediate-range missiles close to Guam, to be considered by the regime’s Supreme Command this month.

Pyongyang is “seriously examining the plan for an enveloping strike at Guam through simultaneous fire of four Hwasong-12 intermediate-range strategic ballistic rockets in order to interdict the enemy forces on major military bases on Guam and to signal a crucial warning to the US,” according to the Korean Central News Agency, as quoted by South Korean news agency Yonhap.

“The Hwasong-12 rockets to be launched by the KPA (Korean People’s Army) will cross the sky above Shimane, Hiroshima and Koichi Prefectures of Japan,” said General Kim Rak Gyom, commander of the Strategic Force of the KPA.

Tensions between the two countries have risen markedly in the last few days after North Korea warned Washington of a “severe lesson” following UN action against it and U.S. President Donald Trump in turn warning that any threats to the United States from Pyongyang would be met with “fire and fury.”

North Korea dismissed on Thursday Trump’s warnings as a “load of nonsense,” and that only “absolute force can work on him.”

A military official in Seoul said on Thursday that North Korea’s statements regarding Guam were a challenge to the US-South Korea alliance, saying that its military is prepared to act immediately against provocation from the North.

Two US B-1 bombers flew from Guam over the Korean Peninsula on Monday as a part of its “continuous bomber presence,” a US official said, in a sign of the strategic importance Guam holds.

The UN Security Council unanimously imposed new sanctions on North Korea on Saturday over its continued missile tests.

Additional reporting from Reuters.