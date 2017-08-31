North Korea invites French far-right comedian and writer for ‘peace festival’

Dieudonné says North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un has invited him to 'spread peace by making my contemporaries laugh'. Source: KCNA via Reuters

THE NORTH Korean regime has reportedly invited two renowned French Holocaust deniers to an event it calls a “peace festival”.

A tour guide organising the trip told NK News that far-right allies, comedian Dieudonné M’Bala M’Bala and writer Alain Soral, had been invited to Pyongyang to perform during a festival supposedly focused on promoting peace.

Both men are notorious anti-Semites and hold criminal convictions in their native France for inciting hatred, justifying war crimes and crimes against humanity.

“The One who controls events seems to have charged me, Dieudonné M’Bala M’Bala with a mission: to spread peace by making my contemporaries laugh,” said Dieudonné in a YouTube video earlier in August in reference to the North Korea trip. He is known by his first name in France.

The travel company responsible for booking the trip known as Noko Redstar told NK News that 27 people had booked a tour and a spot at the show.

Dieudonné claims he has appealed to Seoul to “help the two Koreas get together”, but is yet to hear back from the South Korean government.

In November 2015, he was sentenced to two months in prison in Belgium for inciting hatred and Holocaust denial for comments he made during a comedy show. Dieudonné is known for his signature “quenelle” hand gesture which resembles a Nazi salute.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kUhbTRs5RUU Video can’t be loaded: Dieudonné – SHOAHNANAS (HolocaustPineapples) with Eng subtitles. (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kUhbTRs5RUU)

“North Korean women are beautiful … it’s no wonder why the Japanese used them as comfort women,” Soral said during his radio show after returning from a trip to the North in July, as quoted by NK News.

Soral has previously been convicted of incitement and had to pay a US$13,000 fine after he said Hitler should have “finish[ed] the job” while referring to the genocide of European Jews.