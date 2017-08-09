Trump’s warning triggers North Korea to consider attack on US

All it takes for North Korea to strike is green light from its Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un.

ONLY hours after President Donald Trump threatened to meet North Korean hostility with “fire and fury,” Pyongyang has responded it is considering a missile strike on the United States territory of Guam.

The strike plan would be put into practice at any moment once leader Kim Jong Un makes a decision, a spokesman for the Korean People’s Army (KPA) said in a statement carried by the North’s state-run KCNA news agency.

The plan would be reported to the North’s Supreme Command soon, the spokesman said, without citing a date.

“The KPA Strategic Force is now carefully examining the operational plan for making an enveloping fire at the areas around Guam with medium-to-long-range strategic ballistic rocket Hwasong-12 … to contain the US major military bases on Guam including the Anderson Air Force Base,” the spokesman said.

On Tuesday, Trump told reporters in New Jersey: “North Korea best not make any more threats to the United States. They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen.”

The remarks come amid heightened tensions between the two nations that have rattled financial markets and lead to escalating rhetorical threats being thrown from both sides.

Two US B-1 bombers flew from Guam over the Korean Peninsula on Monday as a part of its “continuous bomber presence,” a US official said, in a sign of the strategic importance Guam holds.

In another statement citing a different military spokesman, North Korea also accused the US of devising a “preventive war” and said any plans to execute this would be met with an “all-out war wiping out all the strongholds of enemies, including the US mainland.”

The US should stop its “reckless military provocation” against North Korea to avoid any military action, the army spokesman said.

The UN Security Council unanimously imposed new sanctions on North Korea on Saturday over its continued missile tests.

Trump ratcheted up the rhetoric against North Korea on Tuesday, saying Pyongyang should not make any more threats against the US in a meeting with reporters at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

