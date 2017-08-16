Melbourne named world’s most liveable city yet again

20 Social Buzz

MELBOURNE has come out top again as the world’s most liveable city.

For an unprecedented seventh year running, the Australian city was given the recognition by Economist Intelligence Unit’s (EIU) annual Livability Index in a survey conducted of over 140 cities in the world.

Melbourne topped the list of countries with an overall score of 97.5 out of 100, beating Vienna (97.4) and Vancouver (97.3). Since the introduction of the index in 2006, Melbourne has remained among the top three cities in the world.

So why has it remained top for so long?

It seems Melbourne ticks all the boxes in the index and beyond. The city is growing rapidly and lays claim to Australia’s highest rates of domestic and international migration owing to its unrivalled lifestyle.

As Australia’s fastest growing city, Melbourne is also tipped to overtake Sydney as Australia’s biggest city by 2030.

Acknowledged as the cultural and sporting capital of Australia, Melbourne hosts major events including the Australian Open, the Formula One Australian Grand Prix, and the Spring Racing Carnival.

On top of that, the city produces the highest number of technical graduates in the country and voted as one of the world’s top five student cities, Melbourne is also home to universities that consistently rank among the world’s best.

The city is also known for its pedestrian-friendly infrastructure. Commuters would find it a breeze to get around as roads and tunnels are constantly upgraded along with new trams and trains.

The state government of Victoria is also expanding Melbourne’s convention centre to host the ever-growing number of conventions and exhibitions the city hosts.

In a statement, Commissioner for Victoria to South East Asia, Brett Stevens said: “Melbourne continues to build its global reputation as not only the world’s most liveable city, but as one of the region’s leading destinations for international students and a major trading partner for the region”.

While it is known as a destination for arts, culture, and other international events, Melbourne is also widely regarded as Australia’s “tech city”.

The city’s infrastructure, business environment, talent pool, and lifestyle make it a choice destination for tech companies to set up shop.

Other Australian cities that to make the top ten are Adelaide at sixth place and Perth in seventh. Sydney slipped four places to 11th position due to escalating fears around terrorism.

On the other hand, Damascus has been dubbed the least liveable city in the world due to the war horrors in Syria. Lagos, Nigeria; Tripoli, Libya; Dhaka, Bangladesh; and Port Moresby in Papua New Guinea were among the bottom five.

**This article first appeared on our sister site Travel Wire Asia