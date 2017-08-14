Malaysia: Violence erupts at political forum led by ex-leader Dr Mahathir

VIOLENCE erupted at a political forum held by Malaysia’s former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad on Sunday, as people threw shoes and chairs at the 92-year-old party chairman. Flares were also set off in the community hall.

The town hall meeting, called “Nothing to Hide”, was designed to provide a platform for Dr Mahathir to debate current Prime Minister Najib Razak. It aimed to highlight a major financial scandal that has spurred Dr Mahathir into coming out of retirement to take on his ex-protégé Najib.

Dr Mahathir was safely escorted from the building amid the violence and did not suffer any injuries, party youth chief, Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, told reporters.

“Unfortunately, there were elements … we feel and believe were aimed at sabotaging the programme and hurting Dr Mahathir,” Saddiq said at a press conference.

“We saw bottles, shoes, chairs and flares… They were not being thrown to the back or to the left or right but were clearly directed towards Dr Mahathir,” he said.

According to Free Malaysia Today (FMT), at least one party volunteer was hurt after he was hit with a chair. Police have arrested three suspects, aged between 17 and 19.

Dr Mahathir has been campaigning to oust Najib over alleged graft linked to scandal-ridden state fund 1MDB, and came out of retirement to chair the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition along with former rival Anwar Ibrahim.

These were deliberate acts to sabotage the event and hurt Dr Mahathir @chedetofficial , says @SyedSaddiq. #Nothing2Hide pic.twitter.com/bMK9eaqsTZ — Sumisha Naidu (@SumishaCNA) August 13, 2017

The PH party is considered a major opposition to ruling Barisan Nasional, a coalition party headed by the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) for whom Mahathir was head during his stint as PM between 1981 and 2003.

It was not clear who was behind the violence but it illustrates that political tensions are rising before elections which Najib must call by mid-2018.

Experts blame racial rhetoric that has escalated in recent months following Mahathir’s move to join the opposition.

“Some people who disagree with Mahathir are trying to make it look like the reason he’s in arms with the opposition now is to bring down a Malay-led government,” Faisal Hazis told FMT.

“When people play up this kind of sentiment among the Malay community, you’ll see this kind of thing happening.”

Additional reporting by Reuters