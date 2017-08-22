Malaysia turn focus to next year’s Asian Games after dominating archery at SEA Games

Malaysian dominated the archery at the SEA Games in Kuala Lumpur, winning five of the 10 gold medals. Source: KL2017

MALAYSIA equalled their haul of 10 archery medals – five of them gold – from two years ago as they continued to dominate the SEA Games.

And the National Archery Association of Malaysia (NAAM) has already turned its focus to next year’s Asian Games in Jakarta.

Malaysia bagged one silver medal at the last Asian Games in Incheon, South Korea, in 2014.

But NAAM president Datuk Seri Johari Baharum feels Malaysian archers “have the potential to excel” in Jakarta next August.

Malaysia won five gold, three silver and two bronze medals at their home SEA Games, exactly the same breakdown as in Singapore two years ago, while Indonesia increased their tally from two to four golds.

The other gold medal at the competition was won by Vietnam, for whom Chu Duc Anh won the men’s individual recurve.

The New Straits Times recorded Johari as saying at the Synthetic Turf Field in Bukit Jalil that the focus would now be on those athletes who could deliver medals in Jakarta.

The aim is to capitalise on this week’s strong performances on home soil.

“We were unlucky today maybe because of nerves from performing on home ground,” said Johari.

“In any case, I am very satisfied with our achievement, which is the best in our history. We also broke several national records.

“We are now looking forward to the Asian Games next year. We will review our performance, improve on our weaknesses and implement a training plan.

“From now I will sit down with the coaches and NSC and discuss ways on how we can improve because we have the potential to excel at the Asian Games. My aim is to focus on those capable of delivering medals.”

Johari’s “unlucky” comment was in relation to the mixed team gold, which slipped away from Khairul Anuar Mohamad and Nur Aliya Ghapar.

A poor fourth set, in which they could only tie 34-34 with Indonesia’s Riau Ega Agatha and Diananda Choirunisa, contributed to a 5-3 defeat in the final.

Archery gold medallists at 2017 SEA Games

Compound events

Men’s individual: Prima Wisnu Wardhana (Indonesia)

Women’s individual: Sri Ranti (Indonesia)

Men’s team: Malaysia

Women’s team: Malaysia

Mixed team: Malaysia

Recurve events

Men’s individual: Chu Duc Anh (Vietnam)

Women’s individual: Diananda Choirunisa (Indonesia)

Men’s team: Malaysia

Women’s team: Malaysia

Mixed team: Indonesia