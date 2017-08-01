Malaysia: ‘Newly-weds’ don ski masks in bizarre wedding photo shoot

The bizarre sight of couples adding ski masks to the traditional Malay wedding costumes draw mixed responses from Malaysians. Source: Facebook

PHOTOGRAPHS of what appeared to be newly-married couples wearing ski masks at their wedding receptions in Malaysia has drawn mixed responses from netizens on social media.

Last week, local Facebook users were abuzz over photographs of the odd-looking couples, with some viewing it as a source of laughter, while others see it as an insult local Malay customs.

In a series of images, the couples dressed in traditional Malay wedding costumes are seated on a pelamin, or wedding dais, while wearing matching ski masks.

Shortly after the photographs went viral on July 25, several online news sites suggested the “trend” was useful for married men who wanted to take another wife, but did not want to reveal their identities, fearing reprisal from their existing spouses.

SEE ALSO: Malaysian PM thinks Malay should be the language of Asean

Muslim men are allowed to have up to four wives at the same time, but such polygamous practice often draws ire from the Malaysian community.

At the time of writing, the post with the photos on viral news site Siakap Keli has gained nearly 39,000 likes and over 9,000 shares on Facebook.

However, several days after the photos went viral, it was revealed the photos were actually of models posing for an “artistic” photo shoot by an Australian photographer with the help of a local bridal boutique.

Local tabloid Harian Metro quoted model agent Nelissa Adreena Nizam as saying the photographer had collaborated with a boutique in Seremban, a city located 60km south of the capital Kuala Lumpur, for the shoot.

As per the suggestion the ski masks were used by men hiding from their first wives, Nelissa said:

“The term ‘takut bini’ (wife-fearing) does not apply here as the couples (in the photos) are not even actually married.”

She said rather than perceiving the photos to be insulting to local customs, people should view it positively.

“The photographer had wanted to highlight the beauty of traditional Malay weddings and costumes,” she said.

“Apart from the artistic elements, the models’ faces were covered [to highlight the customs].”

Nelissa said she did not expect the photos to get this kind of attention even when they were shared on Instagram.