Malaysia: ‘Monster dad’ charged with over 600 counts of raping daughter

A 36-YEAR-OLD Malaysian man has been charged with some 631 counts of raping his 15-year-old daughter over the span half a year, leading to him being nicknamed ‘monster dad‘ by the local media.

Local reports on Thursday said the number of charges was so high it took two days for the Special Courts for Sexual Crimes against Children to read out each individual accusation against the unnamed unit trust agent.

According to the New Straits Times, the man allegedly began committing the heinous acts on his daughter, following a divorce in 2015.

The offender, whose name was withheld to protect the identity of the victim, was also alleged to have sodomised his daughter three times a day between January and July this year. However, the series of rapes against the girl reportedly began when she was just 13, but charges have yet to be filed on those allegations.

The reported attacks on the teenager allegedly happened in his apartment on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur, the nation’s capital, sometimes on multiple occasions between 6 and 7 am, 1 and 2 pm, and 11 pm and midnight every day.

For each offence, the suspect faces a minimum of eight years of jail and 10 strokes of caning. If convicted on all charges, he faces at least 3,000 years in prison.

The girl’s ordeal reportedly began shortly after the divorce when she went under the custody of the father. Her two younger sisters were placed with the mother, the NST reported.

Quoting sources, the daily reported the suspect was arrested after the girl revealed her ordeal to the mother after learning of his intention to seek custody of the other daughters, aged 9 and 11.

The charges come a day after a top government official for women’s issues was slammed for declaring a teenager married to her adult rapist was “doing fine.”

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Rohani Abdul Karim said in a parliamentary statement, a 16-year-old, whose rapist Riduan Masmud, 42, took as a second wife to avoid being prosecuted, had not been to school since she was attacked, but was healthy.

Another Malaysian lawmaker made headlines recently for expressing there was nothing wrong with rapists marrying their victims and that girls as young as nine were ready for marriage.

Last year, the high-profile conviction of British national Richard Huckle, who was given 22 life sentences with a minimum jail term of 25 years in London for offences committed in Malaysia and Cambodia, drew national attention on cases of child sex abuse and paedophilia.

The charges brought against Huckle, dubbed “Britain’s worst paedophile”, mostly involved the sexual abuse of 23 impoverished children in Kuala Lumpur.

Touting himself as a pious Christian, a freelance photographer and an English teacher, Huckle admitted to preying on the children, aged between six months and 12 years, over the course of nine years.

The revelations last year caused angry Malaysian citizens to call for tougher laws on child predators.

In June, Malaysia launched a special court to handle sexual crimes against children – the first of its kind in Southeast Asia – to help expedite cases related to pornography, child grooming and child sexual assault.

The setting up of the court is in tandem with the country’s recently-approved Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, which will come into effect soon. The court heard its first case on July 4.