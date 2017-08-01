For the love of Fiji: A portrait of romance in the South Pacific

Situated in the heart of the South Pacific, Fiji is an island nation made up of 333 blissful islands.

While small and isolated, the island is renowned worldwide for its ultra-luxurious islands, all-inclusive private resorts, and powdery white sand beaches that concede the stark blue ocean.

Undoubtedly, because of all those reasons, Fiji is especially popular among honeymooners and couples. Whether they fly into the island to celebrate a newly instated marriage or to rekindle the spark, Fiji is a nothing short of a paradise for affluent couples who want a bit of time to themselves.

Whisk your partner away

Fiji is replete with island clusters and coasts perfect for walking hand-in-hand and taking in the sweet scent of frangipani. One of them is Denarau featuring luxurious resorts with adult-only pools, day spas, and top-flight facilities. There’s also an 18-hole championship golf course if you want to show off in front of your partner.

The Mamanucas are a group of islands nearby Nadi and Denarau, with several resorts reserved exclusively for adults. Because of its private nature, a trip here with your significant other means you can snorkel in clear waters and explore deserted beaches without encountering large groups along the way.

Meanwhile, the Coral Coast is a postcard-worthy 80km-stretch of beach and bays along the Queen’s Highway. More adventurous couples can venture as the locals do, that is to witness fishermen selling his day’s catch on the side of the road, or head to the Sigatoka Valley for a picnic lunch.

The remote Yasawa Island along the western border is made up of high-topped, grass-covered cliffs that dramatically plunge into the crashing Pantone-blue waters. While you may be far removed from civilization, revel in the striking views as you cuddle with your partner, your worries slowly but surely melting away.

Don’t forget Pacific Harbour, Fiji’s adventure capital and a haven for adrenaline junkies. Four-wheel drives and jet ski rides are great ways to get the heart racing here, after which you can head to the Arts Village for some arts and crafts, or the harbour for a round of fishing.

Adults-only resorts

Fiji is abundant with private resorts that offer intimate dining, petal-strewn pillows, and relaxing spa treatments for two. Whether you’re looking for a backdrop to pop the question or simply want to get away from the corporate rat race, these resorts are designed for the couple experience.

Viwa Island Resort on Yasawa Island is a boutique adults-only resort surrounded by rainbow-hued corals and breath-taking sunset vistas against the horizon. Each beachfront bure (Fijian wood-and-straw hut) seamlessly blends with the ecological environment and features thatched roofs and high ceilings.

Meanwhile, Tokoriki Island Resort is an escape with Fijian freestanding beachfront bures flanked by swaying palm trees and oceanfront decks. Walk barefoot on the silky soft sand, salt in your hair, and partner in tow for a surreal getaway in the South Pacific.

The Matamanoa Island Resort is arguably one of the most private resorts in Fiji, located on the pristine island of Matamanoa, in itself a haven of sugar-white sand and sparkling waters that gleam beneath the sun rays.

Navatu Stars Resort on Yasawa Islands is a “rustic chic” property and considered one of the leading romantic resorts in Fiji. For total seclusion in your own private villa, Savasi Island Resort is set on a private 52-acre island fringed by giant Banyan trees.

Overlooking the stunning Beqa lagoon is Royal Davui Island Resort, a small enough resort for staff to learn guests’ names. Up the luxury scale is Sofitel Fiji Resort & Spa, a swanky property in one of Fiji’s prime addresses.

The Warwick, an award-winning property along Coral Coast is located along a stretch of crystal-clear lagoons and nestled among acres of lush tropical gardens. Don’t look past Likuliku Lagoon Resort, a devastatingly romantic resort around a turquoise lagoon.

A stay at any of these resorts will be sure to make you and your partner feel like the only inhabitants of the island, a dreamlike reality that feels so far removed from actual reality.

What are you waiting for? Surprise your partner with a romantic escapade to Fiji.