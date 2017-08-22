Leaked documents reveal Australian spy base’s role in US military strikes

The real-time intelligence gathering aids the US military, including its Special Forces, to carry out clandestine operations, and even drone strikes. Source: Wikipedia Commons

SEVERAL leaked documents from the United States National Security Agency (NSA) have reportedly confirmed the use of the Pine Gap spy base in Australia for active combat in US-led wars.

Leaked by NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden, the documents revealed the base – which is situated 20km outside the remote town of Alice Spring – provides geolocation intelligence to the US military for the purpose of locating “targets”.

The real-time intelligence gathering aids the US military, including its Special Forces, to carry out clandestine operations and even drone strikes in conflict areas in other parts of the world.

For years, the US military have carried out controversial drone strikes on foreign soil, despite protests against civilian casualties in countries such as Afghanistan, Pakistan, Somalia and Syria.

Under a special arrangement with the US, Australia reported on a host of activities, including mobile phone conversations, of “targets” of interest in countries that included Indonesia, Singapore, and Malaysia.

Among the massive archive of classified NSA documents leaked by Snowden, a “Top Secret” paper titled “NSA Intelligence Relationship with Australia” codenamed the base as RAINFALL. The document reveals the increased militarisation of Pine Gap over the years.

“Joint Defence Facility at Pine Gap (RAINFALL) [is] a site which plays a significant role in supporting both intelligence activities and military operations,” the document said.

In the document published by the ABC and sighted by the Asian Correspondent, the NSA said it provided the Australian government with cryptologic products and services through the US Defence Signals Directorate, touching virtually all subjects, particularly those related to the Pacific Rim.

“NSA and DSD have agreed to specific divisions of effort, with the Australians solely responsible for reporting on multiple targets in the Pacific area, including Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore, based on their unique language capabilities and geographic accesses,” the document read.

Another document said the primary mission areas of RAINFALL comprised of the detection and geolocation of “Communications Intelligence, Electronic Intelligence and Foreign Instrumentation signals.”

University of Melbourne’s School of Political and Social Studies lecturer Richard Tanter who co-authored a recent Nautilus Institute report on Pine Gap, was quoted as saying the leaked documents confirmed the base’s role in US military operations.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lYRmep0o7l0 Video can’t be loaded: What does the Pine Gap base do? (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lYRmep0o7l0)

“Those documents provide authoritative confirmation Pine Gap is involved, for example, in the geolocation of cell phones used by people throughout the world, from the Pacific to the edge of Africa,” he said, as quoted by the ABC.

According to News.com.au in April, the secretive Pine Gap spy base, run by both Australia and the US since the 1970s, has a vast array of signals intelligence capabilities.

It was also speculated to be tracking the movements of North Korea’s supreme leader Kim Jong Un amid tensions about the rogue state’s nuclear programme.

The US and Australian governments chose the desolate location of the base to avoid potential “interference”. The base also provides an early warning for the North’s test launching of ballistic missiles.

For operations in the Middle East and Pakistan, Pine Gap contributes to and provides data drone strikes in conflict areas. The base also has access to satellites that can spy on most continents.

US officials said in June 2013, they had filed sealed criminal charges against former NSA contractor Edward Snowden for unauthorised leaks and theft of government property.

Snowden prompted a worldwide debate after he gave documents to newspapers showing the extent of US surveillance programs. Russia granted him asylum.

Additional reporting by Reuters