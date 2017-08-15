K-pop is giving Bollywood a run for its money in India

EXO is one of the reigning boy bands in K-Pop. Source: Facebook

9 Social Buzz

WHAT started out with a few Korean channels in Nagaland and Manipur is now a nationwide phenomenon with significant “fandoms” taking over lives of Indians, a feature in Hindustan Times revealed last week.

The feature traced the boom in K-pop back to the arrival of the Korean wave or as it’s known in Korean, “Hallyu”, back in the late ’90s through Korean drama and music, which entered India via television and pirated CDs. Today, the love for Korean entertainment has intensified to the point where fans organise concerts and follow the lives of Korean singers and bands religiously.

“You watch the K-pop idols on variety shows, and knowing about their life stories. They are so hardworking, it gives me patience, I get inspiration from them,” says Elizabeth Longjam from Manipur.

While K-dramas entered India together with Japanese TV series, South Korea has since overtaken Japan in this culture war, both globally and in India. A Google Trends chart shows how the number of searches for “K-pop “has increased through the years, with an exponential jump circa 2010, while “J-pop” has died a slow death.

Elizabeth’s 80-year-old grandma is also a big fan of the popular Korean drama Boys Over Flowers.

Fans fly overseas to catch their “idols” and are reportedly so overwhelmed by the experience of seeing them live, according to Kanika Agarwal, a fashion designer from Delhi.

Recounting her experience at a concert in Singapore last April, Kanika said:“People were crying and fainting everywhere. The girl next to me passed out even without the band on stage”.

SEE ALSO: At first a dark horse, South Korea’s ‘K-pop governor’ surges in presidential race

For 19-year-old Ezon Houtsog, attending his first EXO – one of K-pop’s reigning boy bands – concert, who flew to Myanmar this year was a “dream”.

“You always stream them on YouTube, so when I was there, I kept thinking ‘Am I really here’?”

EXO boasts over 20 WhatsApp groups by fans, divided by region (only 256 people can be added in one group). The Facebook page for Bangtan Boys’ (BTS) Indian fandom – Bangtan Indian ARMY – has over 6,700 likes, according to its admin.

K-pop’s growth can also be seen by how the number of contestants for K-pop Contest India 2017 has multiplied to 898, since its first show in New Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University back in 2012, which had only 37 participants and 300 spectators.

India knows about EXO, BTS: It’s time to acknowledge, K-pop is here to stay https://t.co/cK1OCab41w — KCC INDIA (@KCC_INDIA) August 10, 2017

The contest – organised by the Korean Cultural Centre, which is part of the South Korean embassy – is so popular there are now regional rounds held in 11 cities, such as Chennai, Patna, Bhubaneswar, Hyderabad and Bengaluru to filter participants through to the main contest.

“We have traditional and contemporary culture, but mostly youngsters from all over the world enjoy contemporary music. When we started this contest, it was a very cosy event. Since then every year, the number of participants and audience are growing,” Korean Cultural Centre director Kim Kum-Pyoung said.