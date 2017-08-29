Football: Marcello Lippi laments lack of forward options – and puts it down to influx of foreign strikers to China

Italian Marcello Lippi will stay on as China coach until at least the 2019 Asian Cup, which takes place shortly before his 71st birthday. Source: Shutterstock.com

CHINA coach Marcello Lippi has lamented his lack of attacking options ahead of Thursday’s World Cup qualifier against Uzbekistan – and has put it down to the influx of foreign forwards to the Chinese Super League.

Lippi leads his team into the must-win game in Wuhan frustrated at his dwindling striking stocks following a period in which Chinese clubs have spent huge sums on overseas forwards.

“My team is progressing in two aspects: mentally and organisationally,” said the Italian World Cup winner.

“We play to win, no matter if we’re at home or away. But we have one serious problem and it’s very, very serious: I have no forward, I have no centre forward at all.

“I have to move players from other positions to be a centre forward. The reason is simple too: clubs can play three foreign players and they like buying forwards.

“We have good choices in other positions but it is a big problem with the forwards.”

China are bottom of their qualifying group for next year’s World Cup in Russia – but victories over Uzbekistan and Qatar could see them reach the play-offs if other results go their way.

Lippi’s striking issues can be explained in part by the arrival of overseas stars such as Oscar, Carlos Tevez, Graziano Pelle, Hulk and Ricardo Goulart.

Only one Chinese player – Shanghai SIPG’s Wu Lei – has scored more than 10 league goals this season and Lippi has been forced to experiment with 20-year-old Zhang Yuning, who recently joined Werder Bremen on loan from West Bromwich Albion.

Despite their forward issues, Lippi is upbeat about the progress China have made since he took over from Gao Hongbo last October.

“We have been improving all the time,” he said. “Sometimes impossible things happen. If the results could more accurately show our true quality, we would have four more points now.” – Reuters.