Football: Chinese FA confirms Marcello Lippi will stay on as national coach until at least 2019 Asian Cup

Italian Marcello Lippi will stay on as China coach until at least the 2019 Asian Cup, which takes place shortly before his 71st birthday.

MARCELLO Lippi will continue as China coach until at least the 2019 Asian Cup in United Arab Emirates, the Chinese Football Association has confirmed.

The 69-year-old Italian, who replaced Gao Hongbo last October, has kept China’s slim chances of qualifying for next year’s World Cup alive since taking over.

After China lost three and drew one of their opening four games in the third round of Asian Football Confederation (AFC) under Gao, they have won one, drawn two and lost one under Lippi.

They are unlikely to qualify for the World Cup – but victories over Uzbekistan on August 31 and Qatar on September 5 could keep them in contention, although they would still need other results to go their way.

In a statement, the Chinese FA said: “We will strictly carry out our contract with Lippi, which expires after the 2019 Asian Cup.

“We won’t interfere with his preparation and the line-up. In the meantime, we will support his group as always. We hope to support and trust each other.”

By reaching the third round of Asian World Cup qualifiers, China have secured their place at the quadrennial Asian Cup, which is being expanded to include 24 teams for the first time in 2019.

China reached the final of the Asian Cup on home soil in 2004 and lost to Australia in the quarter-finals last time out, four years ago.

They have shown progress under Lippi, beating South Korea for only the second time in March, but their chances of reaching a second World Cup were always slim following their poor start under Gao.

“Since October 22 last year, Lippi and his coaching staff have helped China to get one win, two draws and one defeat in the qualifiers for the 2018 World Cup,” said the Chinese FA.

“The team has changed a lot tactically and mentally. We hereby take this opportunity to thank them all.”

Lippi, who led Italy to victory in the 2006 World Cup and previously coached Napoli, Juventus (twice) and Inter Milan in an illustrious career, will turn 71 shortly after the 2019 Asian Cup. – Reuters.