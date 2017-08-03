Football: British anti-racism group probes online abuse of Singaporean referee

Singaporean referee Sukhbir Singh gave a contentious penalty when Inter’s Stevan Jovetic (left) was brought down by Chelsea’s Cesar Azpilicueta in the teams’ International Champions Cup match in Singapore. Source: Reuters/Yong Teck Lim

KICK It Out, the British anti-racism group, is investigating abuse aimed at Singaporean referee Sukhbir Singh on social media after the International Championship Cup tournament in which he officiated.

The 33-year-old – the S-League’s referee of the year last year – was the subject of racial abuse on Twitter after he officiated in English Premier League champions Chelsea’s match against Inter Milan at Singapore’s National Stadium.

Singh was involved in two contentious decisions during the match – the first was his decision to award Inter a penalty after Cesar Azpilicueta brought down Stevan Jovetic. The second was disallowing a late equaliser by Chelsea’s Michy Batshuayi.

A number of tweets, which remain online after fellow users took screenshots, showed the Singaporean referee – a Sikh – was racially abused by netizens unhappy with his officiating of the pre-season match.

Awesome seeing a Sikh referee, Sukhbir Singh of Singapore officiating the Chelsea Vs Inter Milan football match in Singapore! @LookASingh pic.twitter.com/UdauxSTyQP — Harjinder S Kukreja (@SinghLions) July 29, 2017

Kick It Out, a third-party reporting bureau, said it had looked into the abuse received by Singh and had reported the issue to Twitter.

The Straits Times reported it had received an email reply from the organisation, which stated: “As these incidents have taken place on social media, they have been reported to the social media platform (Twitter in this case) to take action.”