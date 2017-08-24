HK lady’s racist outburst to Filipino had a happy ending but reality is not as rosy

Last week, a video showing what appears to be a Chinese woman shouting racist comments in Cantonese to her Filipino seatmate on a bus in Hong Kong went viral on social media.

In the video, the Chinese woman repeatedly called Angela Sentillas Pasco a “smelly c—”, “fat” and “only good for farmwork” in the video Pasco posted on her Facebook later.

Pasco was accused to have “overstay” and told to get off the bus and “go home”.

After nearly 2 minutes of this, other passengers confronted the Chinese woman and she calmed down. And at the end of the 3 minutes and a half video, justice is served and it’s a happy ending.

The same can’t be said for the reality Pasco lives in once she steps off the bus.

While Hong Kong likes to brand itself as “Asia’s world city”, what a poll surveying the city-dwellers’ acceptance towards other ethnic groups found suggests otherwise.

Conducted by an advocate group for ethnic minorities, Unison, the 2012 poll found Hongkongers hold less than favorable views towards those with darker skin. Of the 1,860 surveyed, less than half feel comfortable being friends or marrying Africans, Nepalese, Filipinos, Indians and Pakistani.

In contrast, more than three-quarters have no qualms having European, American, Japanese or Chinese friends and spouses.

The racism expressed is the bus incident, however, is “very blatant and direct”, though rare, as described by Hans J. Ladegaard, a professor at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University.

Subtler forms of racism are more common in Hong Kong, a situation Filipinos in the Asian financial hub is not exempt from, according to Nicola Constable, a sociocultural anthropologist who specialises on issues of migration and transnationalism in Hong Kong and the Philippines.

Constable has heard such derogatory comments about Filipinos as far back as the 1980s.

“It is safe to say that all Filipinos in Hong Kong have likely experienced more subtle racism in the form of condescending, rude or racist behavior of some sort,” Constable wrote in an email to Asian Correspondent.

And while the bus outburst is unusual, it does speak of deeper problems brewing in Hong Kong’s society, that is, one which has yet to resolve the cases of workplace abuse against its foreign domestic helpers or find it “unacceptable” to lease premises to migrants or where foreign workers fall to their death from cleaning windows.

“The fact that people openly express racist sentiments, and that they apparently see no need to conceal them or apologise for them, suggests that it’s legitimate in the social environment to express such views,” Ladegaard told Asian Correspondent in an email.

It is this “social environment” that permits the lady in the bus to launch her tirade thinking she could get away with it. While other passengers spoke up for Pasco, Ladegaard recounts another incident on a minibus where a Chinese woman hit a Filipino domestic helper on the head for talking too loudly on her mobile phone. This time, nobody said anything.

Although previously reluctant to address this issue, there are attempts by the Hong Kong government to remedy race relations on its soil. In 2008, a race discrimination ordinance outlawing any “discrimination, harassment and vilification, on the ground of race” was passed. There is also a statutory body, the Equal Opportunities Commission, tasked to “eliminate discrimination on the grounds of sex, marital status, pregnancy, disability, family status and race” which marked its 20th anniversary last year.

Yet, despite this, hateful views towards Filipinos persist, fueled further by the 2010 Manila hostage crisis, where a Filipino police officer hijacked a tourist bus and opened fire after negotiations broke down. Eight Hong Kong citizens died and subsequent inquiries blamed the Philippines’ officials for their slow and bungled handling of the event.

As ties between the two countries became officially strained until three years later, so did the situation on the ground. Filipinos reported fearing retribution from Hong Kongers angry and grieving from the tragedy.

Beyond this event, Constable says there are other class and racial/ethnic factors at play as well, rooted in Hong Kongers’ belief that other races and low-paying jobs are “inferior”. Some Chinese employers have been reported to think that domestic workers should be grateful to them for giving them jobs, and as such, not demand for their labour rights.

The situation is further exacerbated by the fact that many Filipino domestic helpers in Hong Kong are college-educated and hold a middle class status in the Philippines, while their employers may not be as educated or are struggling to maintain a middle-class status in Hong Kong

“People who are disgruntled with society, often lash out at those they assume are socially beneath them, and who they assume are weaker. This is easier for them to do than to criticize or attack those with power,” Constable said.

For Ladegaard, the plight of Filipino domestic workers in the city-state is sad, considering the role they play in helping their employers accumulate wealth as this allows both parents to work outside of the home.

“They provide essential – and affordable – care for children and the elderly and therefore, really deserve to be treated by dignity and respect,” Ladegaard said.