FIBA Asia Cup day six: Philippines top group and book quarter-final spot, but China face play-off

Philippines players celebrated with fans after victory over Qatar guaranteed them a spot in the quarter-finals of the FIBA Asia Cup. Source: FIBA

PHILIPPINES will meet Japan or South Korea in the quarter-final of the FIBA Asia Cup on Wednesday after ensuring a sweep of Group B with an 80-74 win over Qatar.

But China, the defending champions, will have to beat Syria in a play-off to reach the last eight.

Philippines were inspired by 25 points from Matthew Wright, who shot seven-for-12 from three-point range, as they led virtually from start to finish against Qatar in Lebanon.

Chot Reyes’ team led 41-27 at half-time before a late Qatar rally, sparked by Mansour Elhadary (who finished with 23 points), gave the appearance of a much closer contest.

Philippines advanced to the last eight without Christian Standhardinger, who had a stiff neck, and with June Mar Fajardo still to make it onto the court in Beirut.

They also got past Qatar with Terrence Romeo, who went into the game averaging 21.5 points at the tournament, shooting two-for-12 from the field for 10 points.

Other headlines from Gilas’ win were Calvin Abueva limping away with a foot injury and Gabe Norwood contributing 10 points, seven rebounds and five minutes in an energetic 26 minutes.

China toiled against Iraq, eventually winning 61-60 despite having trailed 46-35 with 14 seconds left in the third quarter.

The defending champions were then 57-48 down with 4:10 remaining in the match, only for star guard Guo Ailun to score 10 points in that period to lead his team to victory.

Fortunately for China, Iraq made only 23 of their 66 shots from the field, when one more would have been enough to beat them and grab second spot in the group.

Iran, with 20 points and 10 rebounds from Behnam Yakhchali, beat Jordan 83-71 to top Group A and set up a quarter-final against Lebanon or Chinese Taipei.

Syria gave themselves a shot at China for a place in the last eight as they beat India 87-78 behind 23 points and 14 rebounds from Ivan Todorovic.

Favourites Australia and New Zealand had secured top spot in their respective groups the previous day, despite New Zealand losing by one point to South Korea.

Day six by numbers

Top points scorers: 25 – Matthew Wright (Philippines), 23 – Mansour Elhadary (Qatar), Ivan Todorovic (Syria), 22 – Omar Alazawi (Iraq), Mah’d Abdeen (Jordan), 20 – Behnam Yakhchali (Iran), Aravind Annadurai (India), 19 – Guo Ailun (China)

Top rebounders: 14 – Ivan Todorovic (Syria), 13 – Amritpal Singh (India), 11 – A. Saad (Qatar), 10 – Behnam Yakhchali (Iran), 9 – Han Dejun (China), William Alhaddad (Syria)

Most assists: 10 – Kevin Galloway (Iraq), 9 – Hamed Hadadi (Iran), Mah’d Abdeen (Jordan), William Alhaddad (Syria), 8 – Amjyot Singh Gill (India), 6 – Mansour Elhadary (Qatar)

Best team field-goal percentage: 50.9 – Iran

Worst team field-goal percentage: 34.2 – India

Day seven action (Monday, August 14)

Quarter-final play-offs: Japan v South Korea, Lebanon v Chinese Taipei.