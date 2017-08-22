The fastest man in Southeast Asia: Khairul Hafiz Jantan wins SEA Games 100m title

Khairul Hafiz Jantan of Malaysia celebrates winning the 100m title at the SEA Games in Kuala Lumpur. Source: Reuters/Lai Seng Sin

FOR the first time since 2003, the fastest man at the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games is a Malaysian, after Khairul Hafiz Jantan won the men’s 100m final.

The 19-year-old, from Melaka, became the first Malaysian man since Nazmizan Muhammad in 2003 to win the blue riband athletic event at the Games.

His performance lit up the Bukit Jalil National Stadium on the opening night of athletic competition there, his achievement drawing praise from far and wide.

The race was not particularly fast – Khairul Hafiz’s time of 10.38 seconds was enough to edge out previous champion, Eric Shauwn Cray of Philippines, who ran 10.43. Thailand’s Kritsada Namsuwun, who also ran 10.43, finished third.

But Khairul Hafiz, who holds the national record of 10.18, will be remembered for the colour of his medal, not the time on the scoreboard.

He had actually clocked a faster time – 10.34 – in the semi-finals, but did the only thing that mattered in the final: crossed the line first.

He returns to the track in the 200m tomorrow, having set a new Malaysian national record of 20.90 at last month’s 94th Malaysian Open.

Vietnam’s Le Tu Chinh won the women’s 100m in a time of 11.56, while Malaysia’s Zaidatul Husniyah Zulkifli was second in 11.74, with Singapore’s Shanti Pereira third in 11.76.