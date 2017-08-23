Football star David Beckham to visit Malaysia and try nasi lemak

The football and style icon will be making another trip to Malaysia. Source: Shutterstock.

FORMER Manchester United and Real Madrid midfielder David Beckham will be heading to Malaysia next month as part of life insurance provider AIA Malaysia’s Vitality Wellness Festival, according to local news site The Malay Mail Online.

Beckham, who is AIA’s Global Ambassador, will be in the capital Kuala Lumpur to meet fans and will be involved in a “Healthy Nasi Lemak Challenge”, where fans can join him in tasting the healthiest and tastiest versions of the country’s national dish.

Nasi Lemak is a popular Malaysian dish of rice cooked in coconut milk served with chilli paste and eggs on the side.

The AIA Vitality Wellness Festival is scheduled to take place on Sept 22, 2017.

Beckham shot to fame when he was part of the Manchester United team that won the unprecedented treble Premier League, FA Cup and UEFA Champions League during the 1998-99 season. His marriage to Spice Girls’ Victoria “Posh” Adams sealed their status as high-profile celebrities.

According to a Yahoo News July 2016 article, Beckham has a net worth of US$450 million. The British cultural icon is one of the most recognisable athletes in the world for his many commercial endorsements. Forbes notes the style icon banked US$42 million from his collaborations with brands such as Adidas, Coty, H&M, Sainsbury’s, Samsung and Breitling.

The last time Beckham made a trip to the Southeast Asian country was for an event by luxury Swiss watch manufacturer Breitling’s to mark its first anniversary at its standalone boutique in Pavilion Kuala Lumpur.