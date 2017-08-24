Croc sighting in Singapore’s Changi Beach Park prompts warning signs

The sighting was the third in under a month following two earlier reports of a crocodile a Pasir Ris Park. Source: Facebook

AUTHORITIES in Singapore have placed warning signs around Changi Beach Park following sightings of a crocodile at the popular area.

According to Channel News Asia, the signs were put up by the National Parks Board (NParks) on Monday after videos and photographs of the reptile began circulating on social media.

A reveler at the park who declined to be named told the Singaporean broadcaster the crocodile was seen skimming around the nearby Changi Point Ferry Terminal.

He said the animal was also seen near the boardwalk area close to the ferry terminal, adding he lodged reports with the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority (AVA) and NParks.

Wildlife photographer Jeffery Teo was quoted as saying the crocodile spotted in Changi Beach Park was likely the same one seen in Pasir Ris. He noted it was not uncommon for crocodiles to be spotted on the north-west side of Singapore, but it was rare for them to be seen in the north-east.

“I think it’s highly unlikely there are two crocodiles … my gut feeling is that it’s probably just one crocodile,” he said, as quoted by Channel News Asia.

“In Kranji, Sungei Buloh, we do see crocodiles regularly, but (the one in) the north-east is a rare sighting, so this particular crocodile is gaining a lot of interest.”

Teo said the reptile seen was also likely an estuarine crocodile that may have come from neighbouring Malaysia.

“(It’s) just exploring, it hasn’t located a place to stay, that’s why you see it moving to different places.”

Depending on the condition of the environment in Changi, Teo said the crocodile could choose to stay put at the beach park.

NParks echoed Teo’s belief that it was likely an estuarine crocodile, a species known to swim back and forth the Straits of Johor.

In its warnings, the board told visitors to stick to designated paths and avoid water edges. In the event of an encounter, visitors were told to remain calm and “back away slowly”. NParks also cautioned visitors from approaching, provoking or feeding the animal.

