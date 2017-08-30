Cricket: Shakib Al Hasan the hero as Bangladesh secure first ever Test victory over Australia

Bangladesh's victory over Australia in Dhaka was their first in Test cricket. Source: Cricket Australia

SHAKIB Al Hasan was the hero as Bangladesh spun their way to a first Test victory over Australia.

The 30-year-old – ranked the best all-rounder in the world – enhanced his reputation even further by taking a second five-wicket haul of the match to give Bangladesh a 20-win run inside four days.

Overnight batsman David Warner hit 112 and added 130 runs with skipper Steve Smith – and, chasing 265 for victory, Australia were favourites for victory at 158-2.

But they lost their last eight wickets for 86 runs as Shakib finished with 5-85 in the innings and 10-153 in the match.

Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium was the setting for a famous victory for Bangladesh, who went into the match having lost all four of their previous Tests against Australia.

Australia had resumed on 109-2, needing another 156 runs for victory, but all eight wickets to fall on day four were claimed by spinners.

Australia lost five wickets in an eventful morning session, and whatever hopes they had were snuffed out when Shakib bowled Glenn Maxwell with the first delivery after lunch.

Pat Cummins, batting at No 9, scored 33 not out to inject some drama but it was not enough as Australia were all out for 244.

Warner survived a review before bringing up his 19th Test century, a second in Asia, although he was eventually trapped by Shakib, who had Smith caught behind four overs later.

On a turning track where their frontline batsmen have struggled against Bangladesh’s three-pronged spin attack, Peter Handscomb, Matthew Wade and Ashton Agar all fell in quick succession before lunch.

Cummins hit a couple of sixes in his aggressive innings but ran out of partners after Taijul Islam trapped Josh Hazlewood leg-before.

Australia will slip one place to fifth in the ICC Test rankings even if they level the series by winning the second Test in Chittagong from Monday. A second defeat would see them fall another place. – Reuters.