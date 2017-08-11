Clean up beaches or risk losing visitors, Spanish tourist tells Thailand in viral video

View of dirty beach from Plastic garbage, foam and rubbish on beach. Pollution on the beach of tropical sea on April 13, 2017 in Royong, Thailand. Source: Shutterstock

THAILAND must take better care of its picturesque beaches or risk losing revenue from tourism, a Spanish tourist said in a video which has gone viral.

According to Coconuts Bangkok, Albaro Perreiro, a first-time visitor to the country, expressed his disappointment with the state of Thai beaches which he described as trash-filled and a far cry from the paradise he was expecting.

Clad in shorts, a T-shirt and sunglasses, Perreiro made the point to Thais in a 2.30 minute clip, amassing over 150,000 views since it was posted on Aug 8.

The message from a tourist to Thai government.ลูกค้าผมมาจากสเปน มาเมืองไทยครั้งแรก แต่รู้สึกผิดหวัง เพราะขยะเกลื่อนหาด ทั้งก้นบุหรี่ พลาสติก ต่างๆนาๆ เค้าบอกกับผมว่า พวกคุณมีสวรรค์อยู่ในมือ ทำไมไม่ดูแลให้ดีๆ ถ้ายังเป็นแบบนี้ อีก10ปีข้างหน้าสวรรค์ของพวกคุณจะหายไปพร้อมกับ นทท.ทั่วโลก อย่าหวังแต่เงินจากอุตสาหกรรมการท่องเที่ยว โปรดช่วยดูแลด้วย #ผมเป็นไกด์ก็รู้สึกหดหู่ใจที่นักท่องเที่ยวพูดกับเราอย่างนี้ เมืองไทยเป็นสวรรค์ของผู้คนจากทั่วทุกมุมโลก แต่กำลังจะพังทลายหายไปเพราะขาดการดูแลอย่างจริงจัง จากหน่วยงานที่เกี่ยวข้อง#GuideAlexanderMaxnort Posted by Alexander Maxnort on Tuesday, August 8, 2017

He said he was taken aback by the number of cigarette butts, plastic, paper, and other garbage that turned the beach he was visiting into an eyesore. He said he had saved up money to visit Thailand only to find that much of it was spoilt by litterbugs.

“You are making a lot of money from tourism, revenues are very high”, he said.

If the situation continues, Perreiro believes tourists would no longer be drawn to Thailand in the numbers it currently enjoys.

While some hailed Perreiro’s remarks, other said a lot of the littering was done by foreigners.

SEE ALSO: Thailand: Video of ‘phantom’ passengers on aero bridge spook netizens

“Don’t blame anyone. It’s useless. We should think about what to do, and how to make changes,” Coconuts Bangkok quoted a Facebook user as saying.

Another user said: “Aren’t the tourists the ones who dump all this garbage? Some beaches are just full of tourists”.

To solve the problem Perreiro suggested tougher fines on people who threw garbage indiscriminately. He also warned that tourists would consider other tropical destinations if the country remains in the same state.

“Take care of your country! I am disappointed and angry at all the things I have seen over the last days. Thank you and bye-bye,” he said at the end of his message.