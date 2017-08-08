Chinese restaurant under fire for bra size discounts – report

The marketing strategy of the restaurant raised the ire of locals. Image via Qianjiang Evening Post

A CHINESE restaurant has come up with a way to avoid going bust by offering discounts to women depending on their bra size, a report said.

However, the restaurant came under fire by local people after posters of the promotion began popping up around town for the Trendy Shrimp restaurant at a mall in Hangzhou, in China’s Zhejiang province.

According to the BBC (via the Qianjiang Evening Post), the posters illustrated a cartoon of women lined-up in underwear, listing discounts for women according to their cup size.

“The whole city is looking for BREASTS,” the poster read, offering greater discounts for women with bigger bra sizes.

The members of the public had filed complaints about the poster’s “vulgar” advertising, saying it discriminated against women.

While the posters that first appeared on Aug 1 have been removed, the restaurant’s general manager Lan Shenggang saw nothing wrong with the gimmick.

“Once the promotion started, customer numbers rose by about 20 percent,” he said.

“Some of the girls we met were very proud – they had nothing to hide”.

The manager also said as reassurance, the female customers could redeem their discounts from waitresses rather than male staff to “avoid embarrassment”.

According to the BBC, this was not the first time a restaurant in China offered discounts that depended on customer appearance.

Two years ago, a restaurant in Henan made headlines for rewarding diners who were “good-looking”, barely a month after a food outlet in Chongqing offered discounts for overweight men and thin women.