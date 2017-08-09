Chinese man saunters through security scanner with two human arms in luggage

The man was carrying the arms that belonged to his brother, who lost them in an electrocution accident. Souce: Weibo

SECURITY officials in southwest China received a rude shock when a man walked through their bus station checkpoint with two human arms packed in his luggage, local media reported.

According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the 50-year-old man was caught with the limbs when he checked in his bag at a security scanner in Duyun in Guizhou last week.

Citing a report news website linked to the Chongqing Morning Post, SCMP reported that the security officials initially thought the man was involved with a murder, leading to his arrest.

However, it was later revealed that the man was carrying the arms which belonged to his brother, who lost them in an electrocution accident.

The man reportedly said he was carrying the arms to be returned to his brother, who asked him to carry the amputated arms back to his home for safekeeping.

The arms were to be kept in the event of death where it will be buried with the brother’s body, in line with local customs.

Police later verified the man’s story, confirming that the brother was undergoing further treatment.

However, it was uncertain whether the man possessed a permit to transport human body parts as required by the law.

Despite the confirmation, the bus station’s employees said travellers were banned from carrying human body parts on buses, even if they had the required permits, as a precaution for safety and hygiene.

Local reports said the main would need to find an alternative way to transport the arms back to his brother.

Traditional Chinese culture requires the whole body to be cremated or buried to preserve the body’s connection to place and family, the SCMP reported.