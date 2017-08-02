Chinese football: Zhang Jian admits CFA is battling to keep pace with rapid growth of Super League

Chinese Football Association vice-president Zhang Jian says the country's football authorities are fighting to keep pace with the rapid growth of the club game. Source: mooinblack/Shutterstock.com

THE vice-president of the Chinese Football Association, Zhang Jian, has said the country’s football authorities are battling to keep pace with the rapid growth of the club game in China.

The Chinese Super League has undergone huge change – and growth – during the past three years, with transfer fees and wages sky-rocketing amid an intense battle for domestic and regional supremacy.

The local governing body has attempted to keep the rampant spending under control, but FIFA Council member Zhang feels his organisation has found it difficult to stay ahead.

“We’re in the first stage of our professional football development and more and more money is coming into the market, and that makes the league very competitive and a lot of people are watching the matches,” said Zhang.

“The Chinese professional league has only 20 years’ history, so, compared with Europe, where they have played for more than 100 years, we’re a very young league.

“But we’re developing very fast and the central government is now very focused on football. The football league is very hot, but our regulations and our administration must fit the league.

“We are facing some challenges. The first challenge is because of the fast improvement the clubs are making, they are developing very fast but the situation is that the CFA has only just reformed and has a new policy direction.

“In the old system, when the CFA published some policies everyone would follow but now because the league is growing we are trying to make a new system… now the CFA and clubs are trying to make sure everything fits for the new model.”

The Asian transfer record was broken three times during an 18-month period before new measures brought in on the eve of the summer transfer window temporarily cooled the market.

The CFA has also attempted to reduce the number of foreign players clubs are allowed to field, in an attempt to safeguard at least one place in starting line-ups for local under-23 players.

That was a move designed to aid the long-term development of the Chinese national team.

“At this moment, the level of Chinese football is caused by the mistakes we made in the last 10 or 20 years,” said Zhang. “No one knows how long it will take to fix, maybe it will be 20 years later.

“In England or Germany, when their teams underperform their FAs need 20 years to put a development plan in place and it’s the same for China. We can’t say we will do something and then the team will reach a high level in three or five years.

“We must plan to reach the top level in Asia by 2030, so we still have more than 10 years to do that and we need patience. Without patience we can’t be successful.” – Reuters.