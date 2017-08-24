Cambodia win first gold medal of SEA Games while Philippines become first ice hockey champions

Cambodia fans celebrate the country's first gold medal of the 29th SEA Games in Kuala Lumpur: Source: CamNOC

THE wait is over for Cambodia, who finally won their first gold medal of the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games on day five – in the women’s petanque doubles.

The Cambodian pair of Ke Leng and Ouk Sreymom defeated Thailand’s Phantipha Wongchuvej and Pataratida Meepak 13-10 to win the country’s first SEA Games gold since the men’s Chinlone-Linking team in sepak takraw two years ago.

The Khmer Times reported a delighted and emotional Sreymom as saying: “We were confident as we knew [from the group stage] that we could beat them.

“Of course we are happy to bring back a gold medal for the country.”

The medal saw Cambodia jump from tenth to eighth in the table in one move – and left Brunei, Laos and Timor-Leste as the only nations yet to stand atop the podium at these Games.

Earlier, Leng and Sreymom beat Vietnam, Myanmar and Indonesia for a shot at gold.

Philippines, who are in sixth place in the medal table with 15 golds, made history when they became the first team to win the SEA Games ice hockey title.

Ice hockey has made its debut at these Games, with one medal – for men – up for grabs.

That was clinched by Philippines as they beat Thailand 5-4 to win the round-robin format and seal gold at the Empire City Mall in Damansara Perdana.

Philippines finished the four-match round-robin on 11 points, with Thailand gaining nine points and taking silver. Hosts Malaysia, who thrashed Singapore 8-2 in their final game, grabbed bronze.

Malaysia continue to dominate the overall standings, winning 13 gold medals on day five to cement their lead at the head of the medal table.

They won gold medals in 12 different sports: swimming, cricket, tenpin bowling, lawn bowls, karate, athletics, petanque, boxing, shooting, pencak silat, equestrian and squash.

Phee Jing En won Malaysia’s fifth swimming gold of the Games when she won the 100m breaststroke in a Games record time of 1:09.00.

The 19-year-old said: “I never thought of breaking Siow Yi Ting’s record as it has stood for eight years now. So, definitely it’s a huge honour to be able to achieve the feat.”

Singapore’s Olympic champion Joseph Schooling made it five gold medals from five swims at these Games – taking his overall SEA Games gold medal tally to 24.

He won the 100m freestyle and helped his team land the 4x200m freestyle relay title, while compatriot Quah Zheng Wen triumphed in the 100m backstroke for his fourth gold of the Games.

Vietnamese sensation Nguyen Thi Anh Vien continued her spectacular Games, adding the women’s 200m individual medley and 800m freestyle gold medals to the three she had already won.

There was also a swimming gold for Indonesia as Triady Fauzi Sidiq won the men’s 200m individual medley in a new national record time.

Malaysia (63 gold, 45 silver, 39 bronze) Vietnam (37 gold, 25 silver, 32 bronze) Singapore (34 gold, 32 silver, 34 bronze) Thailand (25 gold, 45 silver, 46 bronze) Indonesia (19 gold, 24 silver, 40 bronze) Philippines (15 gold, 18 silver, 31 bronze) Myanmar (5 gold, 6 silver, 11 bronze) Cambodia (1 gold, 0 silver, 6 bronze) Brunei (0 gold, 1 silver, 6 bronze) Laos (0 gold, 1 silver, 6 bronze) Timor-Leste (no medals)